From Soulmates to Friends, an Astrologer Ranks Gemini's Romantic Compatibility

Spoiler alert: there are very few signs you won't be able to get along with.

Geminis are known for their twin personality. On one hand, they are outgoing, fun, and talkative. On the other hand, however, they're not ones to mess with when they're having a bad day. According to Lisa Stardust, our resident astrologer, Geminis are adaptable. When it comes to romantic love, their social personality makes it easy to build relationships and connect with many zodiac signs. But, their logical side might make them clash with others. If you're a Gemini and you're still looking for your one true love, put the dating apps down, and first, let's find out your compatibility with other zodiacs.

Ahead, we rank Gemini's compatibility, in order of most compatible to least, with the help of Stardust to find out what the stars say about the right lover for you.

1. Virgo and Gemini

While many people believe opposites attract, the truth is, that isn't always the case in a romantic relationship. When looking for a partner, you'll likely want to be with someone with who you have more in common in the long term.

For Geminis, that person is a Virgo. According to Stardust, Virgo and Gemini are both ruled by the planet Mercury, meaning they fundamentally understand each other the best. "They both relate to each other on the basis that they understand the way the other one thinks and processes information," says Stardust.

2. Aries and Gemini

Geminis admire Aries' go-getter attitude toward life because they can relate to their ambition and drive. When these two get together, Stardust says, "They inspire the other to grow and embrace all of life's opportunities." They bring out the best in each other, making them one another's better half.

3. Libra and Gemini

These two air signs feed off of each other's friendly, outgoing nature. Geminis are talkative, making it easy to communicate with Libras, who are natural relationship builders. Your romantic connection is built from a fun friendship, making your bond that much stronger. "These two zodiac signs like to talk with each other and have many laughs," says Stardust.

4. Aquarius and Gemini

Aquarius and Gemini are two air signs that love having a great time but also know when to pull back and get serious because of their practical characteristics. They have the same love of art and have fun when around each other, explains Stardust. You two will most enjoy going on fun dates together and having long and insightful conversations.

gemini-compatibility Credit: Flashpop, Getty Images

5. Leo and Gemini

While Geminis can be very outgoing, that's only half of their personality. So, while they can appreciate Leos' love for the drama and limelight, they'll be better off hanging out with this fire sign as friends rather than romantic, long-term lovers. On the plus side, Leos are innately loyal to those closest to them, which means Gemini will find a lifelong friendship in them.

6. Scorpio and Gemini

Scorpios find Geminis' talkativeness charming and the two signs share the same sense of humor, says Stardust. But that's as far as your romantic connection will go. You two are from totally different planets—literally—which makes you better off as friends than star-crossed lovers. But that's okay, you'll find enjoyment in sarcastic conversations or sharing career advice.

7. Capricorn and Gemini

Capricorns get along best with other earth signs, like Taurus or Virgo, because of their similar down-to-earth personalities. That said, though, they have a lot of respect for Geminis' intelligent and curious characteristics because they are very disciplined and hardworking by nature, too. "Both signs respect the need for the other to hustle and work hard," says Stardust. But because that's their only connection, they're not romantically compatible.

8. Cancer and Gemini

Geminis are logical, and Cancers lead with their emotions and feelings. This difference can cause serious issues in communication, which is very important in any healthy, romantic relationship. Additionally, "Cancer doesn't understand Gemini's moods," says Stardust. However, just because they might not be a match made in heaven, they might be able to learn something from each other's differing perspectives.

9. Taurus and Gemini

Tauruses are creative and eccentric. They might enjoy an engaging conversation or two with Geminis, but, ultimately, they march to the beat of their own drum, which can clash with Gemini's twin personality in the long haul.

10. Gemini and Gemini

If you've heard of the saying, "two's a party, three's a crowd," well, four is a hot mess. Because of Geminis' twin personality traits, Stardust says no one will be able to talk or express themselves effectively in this relationship.

11. Sagittarius and Gemini

"These opposite signs can relate to their love of philosophy and intellectual pursuits," says Stardust. But neither will find satisfaction in an intimate relationship with one another. In terms of compatibility, these two are probably better off as friends.

12. Pisces and Gemini