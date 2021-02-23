The Full Moon in Virgo Is Happening—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The full moon in Virgo occurs on February 27th. This full moon aspects revolutionary Uranus, which means that your thoughts and visions will take an unconventional twist. You'll want to veer from the norm and all of the outdated structures that hold you back—slowly, but surely with one step at a time.

Below is your Virgo full moon horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

It's imperative to add structure to your daily vibe. Once you are able to find stability in all aspects of the day-to-day activities in your life, then you'll be able to feel confident in how to go about your tasks and work grind. It'll be good for you.

Taurus

Always one to charm others, you are now using your wits to seduce your crush and/or partner. You may even want to choose different methods of flirting and impress your main squeeze, which will allow you to veer from the old ways in which you have taken action in moving toward love.

Gemini

Your personal views and goals are shifting, which means that you're longing to change your inner world. Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and make strides in your life. You do not have to leave the past behind, but you should embrace a more evolved mindset.

Cancer

Embracing a higher vibe will allow you to see situations from a different perspective. In fact, you'll be able to understand matters from a clearer and less emotional mindset, which will help you to make all the necessary and right decisions during this luminary. Lean into your higher conscious right now.

Leo

It's a wonderful time for you to get your finances in order. Planning ahead will help you get an early start on your taxes, as well as crushing a bunch of your looming credit card bills. Once you implement a plan, you will have a fresh start in financial matters.

Virgo

Coming to terms with what you want will take some thought and effort. But, once you lean into your truest desires, you'll be able to move toward your passions. Center yourself and meditate on what makes you happy. You are responsible for your decisions, ensuring that you are content.

Libra

A little bit of R&R will help you unwind now. Move with the rhythms of the universe and take time off from all of your earthly obligations during this full moon in Virgo. You'll be able to revive your vibe and relax while aligning your energy with the moon.

Scorpio

Issues between your crew and partner/crush are coming to a head. They are pushing you to make a decision in who you commit 100 percent of your time to. The only way to resolve the matter is to choose neither side. You shouldn't be around people who give you an ultimatum.

Sagittarius

A work matter may come to a close now. You'll be pushed to decide whether or not you want to pursue the same path in your given profession or start anew. Taking risks is part of your innate nature, which is why it's advisable to take the path least taken.

Capricorn

Taking a step back from all of the drama in your life is essential at the moment. In order to create the life that you want and to make decisions, you'll need to have a clear head. That means asserting yourself on a higher ground and being honest with your feelings.

Aquarius

It has become apparent that boundaries are important in relationships. You'll be able to create structures and limits, resulting from everyone knowing their true place. Then, you won't have to worry about people staying in their lane and understanding the way they can or cannot treat you (and vice versa).

Pisces