Full Moon in Sagittarius Is Happening. Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The total lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will occur on May 26th. This is the final chapter to the story that began in November 2019, also a continuation of the situation from last spring and fall. This lumination is urging you to let go and be free (in true Sagittarius nature). The full moon in Sagittarius will awaken you to things that you've been missing out on.

Below is your Sagittarius full moon 2021 horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

It's never too late to do the right thing. Even if you feel that you've been slighted by others, it's still a wonderful time to make amends with them. Impulsive words can hurt, which is why putting a Band-Aid on the situation isn't a bad thing to mend the friendship.

Taurus

It's time for you to get your finances in order. This means consolidating debts and organizing your bills. Doing so now will allow you to have a better financial foundation for the future and your summer plans. Now, you won't have to stress super hard over money for your vacation.

Gemini

Your love life has been a little icy lately, but before you walk down that rocky road once more, be sure that you're prepared for many arguments and frustrations. If you are ready to fight for what you want, then go for it. If not, then it's time to let go.

Cancer

You've been super busy lately! So much so that you have forgotten about yourself. Now is the time to take a moment away from work and activities to focus solely on you. Implement R&R into your daily routine to have a chill vibe that will rejuvenate your spirit.

Leo

Taking a step back from relationships may be hard for you to do at the moment, as they require a lot of attention. You do not have to be extra to get your way or to have your points be known. Boundaries are important now. Add them into your situationships.

Virgo

Your foundation is shifting, which means that you're changing your beliefs and attitude towards things that you once believed deeply in. Before you become fully engulfed in a new mindset, make sure you note which parts of the old ideals that you're not ready to get rid of right now.

Libra

Sometimes it's best to keep your feelings to yourself, especially if what you're saying is controversial or harsh—and this is one of those times. Although it's unlike you to put your foot in your mouth, you will upset a family member who you care deeply about. Think before you speak.

Scorpio

You've been expecting a payback on the loan for quite some time (let's just say it's been a while since your bestie acknowledged that they owed you money). Much to your surprise, you'll be receiving a repayment plus interest pop up in your Venmo account without notice during the eclipse.

Sagittarius

Unfortunately, you're over a situationship. There can be reconciliation if the other person admits their wrongdoing. You aren't ready to step up and accept blame for what went wrong, which means that you are relying on them to fess up. If they don't, then you're ready to move on.

Capricorn

Everyone needs a little time away from all the drama and craziness that's going on in their lives and in the world. This is your time to temporarily dip out without anyone giving you a hard time. You'll be able to focus on yourself and have a relaxing few days.

Aquarius

Here's the tea about the drama you've been having with your peers: It's not anyone's fault. The energy can use a reboot, though. The moment you stop looking for validation is the time when you can cultivate better relationships. Focus on what makes you happy to be able to embrace your truest passions and spirit.

Pisces