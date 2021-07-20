A Full Moon in Aquarius Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The full moon in Aquarius occurs on July 23. This is the time to sit back and reflect upon the past, in order to know where you're going in the future. Planning ahead may seem like a tedious activity; however, it will allow you to reconcile old wounds and emotions that have been surfacing. Not only that, but you'll be able to move forward in any direction you choose once you let go of the emotional weight you've been carrying around.

Below is the full moon in Aquarius horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Reach out to peers that you haven't spoken to you in a long time. Connecting with them will bring you a lot of comfort and make you feel happy and nostalgic as you reminisce and reflect under this full moon. You'll find solace in discussing pleasurable and meaningful memories with friends.

Taurus

Work may seem like the only consistently good thing in your life. And, you're not wrong. However, it's time for you to give the energy back to your personal life in order to create a space for your heart to grow and evolve. This will allow you to grow emotionally.

Gemini

Sometimes you have to pick and choose your battles. This is one of those times. Instead of arguing with someone about things that aren't important, dedicate your energy to matters that are significant. You'll find that this helps to keep your temper in check and calms your annoyances from rising.

Cancer

Your intimate relationships may need a little more attention than you're willing to put in at the moment. Don't disconnect from others. Give time to your significant other to make sure that you both are on the same page to try to make the situation work right now.

Leo

It's a wonderful time to get your credit card debt and all of your outstanding bills in order. You may even find that you're able to strike a compromise or deal with the people you owe money to during this luminary. Be open to negotiations that will help your bank account.

Virgo

Be cognizant of the amount of energy you give to others. Instead of focusing on what everyone else is doing, give yourself a lot of attention. If you take back your power you will be able to focus on your needs, rather than obsessing about what everyone else is doing.

Libra

Inspiration is calling your name, allowing you to create the art that you love. If you find that your creativity is making waves, then continue the flow. This is a very fluid time for your artistry to shine and for your work to blossom. Let your emotions guide your talents.

Scorpio

Consider changing up your homefront. Get outside and do some gardening in your yard to spruce up the appearance of your home. You can also grab a few plants and place some in your dwelling to create a happy environment that radiates vitality and positivity during this luminary.

Sagittarius

Secrets that have been brewing underneath the surface are coming to light, allowing you to deal with the indiscretions that have been hidden from your view. You will have to process the information, which is why it's important to keep an open mind and also be super supportive and understanding.

Capricorn

Making money has been a frustrating issue in the past. The good news is that you're now getting your head straight and inventing new ways to create a more lucrative cash flow, as well as boosting your bank account. Whether you choose to save, invest, or hustle is up to you.

Aquarius

It's an excellent time to get in touch with your innermost feelings. Instead of running away from them, which you often do, try embracing and owning them. Open your heart to new possibilities. This will allow you to make emotionally smart and concise decisions as you move throughout the day.

Pisces