Who Is Your Celebrity Soulmate, According to Your Sun Sign?

You know those celebrities who you think, "We'd be best friends if we met IRL"? You might picture yourself swapping diary entries with Taylor Swift or cracking jokes with Chrissy Teigen and know deep down that if you ever had an encounter, you'd totally hit it off. We like to call those girl crushes our celebrity soulmates. But even though we'd kill to be compared to talented cool-girl Kacey Musgraves, the stars don't lie when it comes to comparing you to a celebrity with similar personality traits.

So, who is actually your celebrity soulmate, according to your sun sign? We tapped astrologist Lisa Stardust to break down which A-lister each zodiac sign relates to the most. And believe us when we say we weren't disappointed; Stardust selected some badass, kind, talented, and beautiful celebs, so boost your ego by reading about your celebrity soulmate according to your sun sign below.

Aries: Serena Williams

celebrity soulmate astrology; Serena Williams Credit: Bradley Kanaris, Getty Images

You, Aries, are competitive, motivated, relentlessly determined, and a true leader—which sounds a lot like the most decorated tennis player of all time, Serena Williams. "Like you, Aries, Serena Williams is sporty and wants to be the best at any game she competes in," Stardust says.

Taurus: Mariah Carey

celebrity soulmate astrology; mariah carey Credit: Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

Known as artistic, independent, and ambitious, five-time Grammy-winner Mariah Carey is your celebrity soulmate, Taurus. "Mariah Carey loves decadence and the finer things in life without apology, which is how you like to live too, Taurus," Stardust explains.

Gemini: Drew Barrymore

celebrity soulmate astrology; Drew Barrymore Credit: Ian Tuttle, Getty Images

Making friends is no issue for you, Gemini, since you could talk to a brick wall. According to Stardust, "Like you, Drew Barrymore is a chatty and fun free spirit who brightens up every room she's in."

Cancer: Selena Gomez

celebrity soulmate astrology; Selena Gomez Credit: Noam Galai, Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sentimental, creative, and loyal are some of the top traits Cancers are known for, just like actress and singer Selena Gomez, who wears her heart on her sleeve. "Selena Gomez's close friendships and relationships reflect upon your sentimental and nurturing Cancerian goals," Stardust explains.

Leo: Awkwafina

celebrity soulmate astrology; Awkwafina Credit: Rick Polk, Getty Images

Leos relish in showing off their charasmatic personality whenever they can, just like Golden Globe-winning actress and comedian Awkwafina. Stardust says, "Awkwafina's humor and charm can make anyone laugh, which is what you aim to do 24/7."

Virgo: Beyoncé

celebrity soulmate astrology; Beyonce Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Virgos know that hard work pays off—and they're willing to throw themselves into their creative pursuits at full force, just like Queen Bey herself. Plus, according to Stardust, "Beyoncé's mindful lyrics and beautiful ways of expressing her sentiments is your Mercurial ideal, Virgo."

Libra: Meghan Markle

celebrity soulmate astrology; meghan markle Meghan Markle | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Images

"Meghan Markle brings justice and light to all the activities and projects she takes on, which is how you roll, Libra," Stardust says. Plus, you're charming, beautiful, and generous like the Duchess of Sussex.

Scorpio: Kim Kardashian

celebrity soulmate astrology; kim kardashian Credit: Jordin Althaus, Getty Images

"On old episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is known to be a sleuth," Stardust says. "But in recent episodes, her evolution into a lawyer makes her just as transformative as you are, Scorpio." Whether it's well-received or not, you leave a lasting impression like Kim Kaardashian, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Chrissy Teigen

celebrity soulmate astrology; Chrissy Teigen Credit: Amanda Edwards, Getty Images

"Why do you love Chrissy Teigen?" Stardust asks. "Because she speaks her mind and doesn't hold anything back like you, Sagittarius!" As one of the best conversationalists in the zodiac (along with Gemini) with a whip-smart sense of humor and spontaneous energy, Chrissy is a cookie-cutter Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Michelle Obama

who is your celebrity soulmate? Michelle Obama Credit: NBC, Getty Images

When it comes to making your dreams happen, Capricorn, you are grounded, disciplined, and down-to-earth. "Like hardworking Michelle Obama, you are a boss who wants to elevate and change the world, Capricorn," Stardust says.

Aquarius: Indya Moore

celebrity soulmate astrology; Indya Moore Credit: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

Transgender actress and Pose star Indya Moore uses her platform to fight for and empower marginalized groups. "As a humanitarian yourself, you will be able to relate to Indya Moore's causes to help everyone live a better life," Stardust explains.

Pisces: Stevie Nicks

celebrity soulmate astrology; Stevie Nicks Credit: Jim Dyson, Getty Images