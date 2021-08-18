Here's Capricorn's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

From this earth sign's steamy connection to the air sign that needs to communicate more.

Even though Capricorns are known to be dedicated and loyal to their careers, they're also incredibly faithful to their romantic partners. "People don't realize they are also very sweet and loving," astrologer, Lisa Stardust, tells HelloGiggles.

But how exactly does their love manifest in a romantic relationship? Well, Stardust explains that a Capricorn's love will grow and transform over time for their partner because they not only devote themselves to everything they do but also to everyone they care about. Plus, once a Capricorn feels secure with their partner "they will dedicate themselves [to their relationship] for the long haul," says Stardust. So just because Caps are hard workers doesn't mean they can't be hopeless romantics, too. After all, Stardust says, "these, too, are notable traits in Capricorns."

So whether you're a Capricorn seeking romance or a different sign looking to build a relationship with a Capricorn, check out Stardust's full compatibility list of how Capricorns romantically connect with each zodiac sign below.

Capricorn and Aries

Stardust says Capricorns find Aries' energy to be refreshing. "They enjoy their banter," she adds. But because both signs are incredibly focused on being successful, Stardusts says, they can help "elevate each other's professional and personal status to the highest level."

Capricorn and Taurus

A Capricorn and Taurus couple is the ultimate romantic duo. "This earthy couple certainly does enjoy the company of the other," says Stardust. Why? Because, according to Stardust, "Capricorns are great at planning and Tauruses love to follow the plans made by their sweet goat partner." Oh, and did we forget to mention the sex between the two is extra steamy? Essentially, these two are a match made in zodiac heaven.

Capricorn and Gemini

According to Stardust, Capricorns love Geminis' ability to multitask and get stuff done. Not only do sea goats appreciate Geminis' work ethic, but Caps also admire their desire to make the relationship work—at all costs.

Capricorn and Cancer

Since Cancer is on the opposite side of Capricorn on the zodiac chart, Caps have a soft spot for Cancers since this water sign tends to represent the gentler side of the sea goat. However, be careful when it comes to love. According to Stardust, "This romance can be a roller coaster as Capricorns may feel Cancers' emotions are too topsy turvy for their liking."

Capricorn and Leo

"Both signs are loyal by nature and try to stay true to their partner," says Stardust. However, she adds that this pair has different emotional styles. "Leos like to lavish [their partners] with attention freely, while Capricorns opt to work hard for attention and love," she says.

Capricorn and Virgo

A Virgo and a Capricorn are attracted to one another because they share the same earthy needs, says Stardust. While Capricorns can feel a little stuck in relationships with Virgos by doing mundane activities together, the duo has a practical nature when it comes to solving problems. However, Stardust says, this can "create issues down the road as a Capricorn may outgrow the relationship."

Capricorn and Libra

"Capricorns see Libras as their tickets to success," says Stardust. This is very fitting because Capricorns are known to be hard workers after all. And if a Libra can elevate a Cap's social circle with their own connections, this will make any sea goat feel "sexy and popular."

Capricorn and Scorpio

If a Capricorn is looking for a steamy hookup, then they need to connect with a Scorpio, according to Stardust. This duo is "filled with excitement and lusty interludes, making them uncontrollably attracted to each other," says Stardust.

Capricorn and Sagittarius

Since Sagittariuses tend to have carefree spirits, Capricorns may become suspicious of the archer's attitude toward responsibilities. While the relationship can work with some compromising from both signs, a Cap may think it's too complicated to date a Sagittarius if they're constantly changing their desires and energy, Stardust explains.

Capricorn and Capricorn

Two Capricorns dating? It's one of the most secure and stable relationships out there. "Two sea-goats accept the unpredictable side of the relationship for the promise of steady comfort and overall reliability, which they both love," says Stardust. What's not to love?

Capricorn and Aquarius

While a Capricorn and Aquarius can be entranced by one another very quickly, Stardust explains that a Capricorn may be detached from the water bearer at times, especially when they feel like they're being aloof. "The match can work if they commit to talking things out," says Stardust.

Capricorn and Pisces