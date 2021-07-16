Your August Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

As you allow the gentle hands of curiosity and fun to guide you, you will find yourself nestled in an unknown exploration of self. Creativity will be heightened this month, as you can naturally access your inner child. Enjoy this unfiltered joy and surrender to your untapped desires.

Below are your August tarotscopes. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Card: Three of Pentacles

Social connections will be a great sense of joy for you this month. Meeting new people will allow you the space to explore new facets of your personality and deepen connections through shared experiences. Get out and try something new!

Taurus

Card: Six of Pentacles

The community you've built will bring you the exact resources you need. Sharing time and energy will relieve a lot of stress and make you feel very supported. Activities like tending to a mutual garden or attending a book club will help boost your sense of self.

Gemini

Card: Eight of Wands

A lot of new business opportunities will result from you putting yourself out there. People are noticing your efforts when it comes to your career, and blessings will seemingly come out of nowhere. Harness this momentum to continue towards your goals and don't forget to take time to celebrate yourself along the way.

Cancer

Card: Six of Wands

This month, a lot of people will be singing your praises. You'll feel like you're in the spotlight, which may trigger some wounds around what you deserve. Embrace this energy and know that you are worth every display of support. The universe wants you to know that you are loved.

Leo

Card: King of Cups (Reversed)

Love may be a little overwhelming for you this month. There will be no shortage of romantic offers so make sure to ground yourself and entertain only those who are giving to you in a healthy way. Your strong sense of independence is what's attracting all of these suitors, so keep in mind that you don't have to accept every offer.

Virgo

Card: The Tower

Suddenly you are faced with a life-changing opportunity. This could involve a move of sorts, but this is a culmination of the major transition you've been manifesting for yourself. Congratulations on sticking out the hard parts. You made it!

Libra

Card: Queen of Wands (Reversed)

This month, you may be tempted to shy away from attention, but this is your moment. You have accomplished so much and it was only a matter of time before you received major recognition for it. Accept your awards with pride and honor.

Scorpio

Card: Four of Pentacles

You will have a lot of opportunities to open up and explore deeper connections with people. It may be uncomfortable at first, but spirit is encouraging you to try a different approach to relationships (i.e. friends, family, romantic, etc). This month, putting yourself out there will pay off!

Sagittarius

Card: Four of Cups

This month, it may feel like you could be doing more with your time or taking on more obligations, but the universe is creating an atmosphere of rest for a reason. You've been getting signs to take a break for a while now and now it's out of your hands. Enjoy this lull and reprioritize your health and wellness while you have the time.

Capricorn

Card: Four of Swords (Reversed)

Work has been consuming a lot of your time, Capricorn. Your soul is pulling for you to get out and have fun so make sure you're indulging that. Take a break from worrying about your career and nurture some of your close relationships with fun and ease.

Aquarius

Card: Nine of Pentacles

All your hard work is paying off this month. Now is a great time to take a break from your obligations, relax, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Spoil yourself!!

Pisces

Card: Two of Pentacles (Reversed)