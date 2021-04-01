Your April Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Surrender is the theme for this month. Allow yourself to enter the flow of the universe to embrace the new opportunities flowing to you as your planted seeds start to sprout. Remember to balance your work with some play as things start to pick up.

Below is your April tarotscopes. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Card: Queen of Cups (Reversed)

Be sure to slow down this month and reflect on your impulses before you act on them. It can be easy to allow your emotion to drive you but take the time you need to truly process your feelings. Wait for clarity.

Taurus

Card: Ace of Cups (Reversed)

This April tarotscopes, you may feel like you're lacking the energy to follow through with your plans but make sure to invest your energy intentionally. Your ability to manifest your goals depends on the energy you give to them. Check-in with yourself about how you are progressing and make adjustments when necessary.

Gemini

Card: The Moon (Reversed)

Don't allow your emotions to get the best of you, Gemini. Give space and voice to your feelings but be sure to ground them if you feel overwhelmed. Once you understand the true root of your discomfort, you will free space to attract the experiences you truly desire.

Cancer

Card: Page of Pentacles

Just because you are new to something doesn't mean you aren't prepared. This month will teach you to trust that you're always led to the opportunities you are meant to have. Don't be afraid to say yes to the unknown.

Leo

Card: Three of Pentacles (Reversed)

Sometimes we need other people. You don't always have to do things alone, Leo, so don't be afraid to ask for help. There are a lot of people around who would love to support you this month.

Virgo

Card: Two of Cups

Things just feel so aligned for you, Virgo. Your hard work is definitely paying off and you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor. You may be asked to help someone this month so if you have the time and space to, it will greatly benefit you.

Libra

Card: Tower (Reversed)

What are you still holding onto? As you're working on releasing the things that are no longer serving you, you will watch your whole world open up! Allow yourself to call in more abundance by first clearing space for it.

Scorpio

Card: Two of Swords

It may feel like it's hard to know which way to go this month, Scorpio, but, you're being called to follow your intuition and not your mind. Sit in stillness and the correct path will present itself to you. Don't overwhelm yourself with thought, instead, relax into a state of flow.

Sagittarius

Card: 10 of Pentacles

The foundations that you're building are going to pay off big time this month! Everything is aligning for you because you have a strong sense of direction and motivation to follow through with your plans. These gains will be long-lasting! Keep up the good work.

Capricorn

Card: The Hanged Man

You're being placed in a forced state of pause by the universe—but you are not stagnant, Capricorn. Things are not moving forward because you need to focus on the important details. Take a break and seek understanding to unblock your energy and move forward.

Aquarius

Card: Ace of Swords (Reversed)

It's not often that you're lacking in vision but things may seem somewhat unclear this month. Don't worry, Aquarius. Divine timing is at work here. Your inspiration will return at the exact right moment.

Pisces

Card: Ace of Wands (Reversed)