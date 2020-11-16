Astrology

Whether you’re a believer in astrology, tarot, or simply the energy from the universe, looking to the stars can help you understand not only the relationships you have with others but also the one you have with yourself. That’s why HelloGiggles provides top astrological content to help guide you through life, whether it’s through tarotscopes, weekly horoscopes, zodiac sign explainers, astrology-based gift guides, and more.

Most Recent

Venus Is Entering Sagittarius—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

You may feel uncertain about your relationships and finances.
A New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius Is Happening—Here's What This Means

Expect to let go of outdated views.
Your Weekly Horoscope, December 6th to 12th: A Mountain of Strength Will Stop You From Dwelling the Past

Plus, an emotionally draining day will happen on the 9th.
Your December Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

It's time to consider how your actions will impact society.
Your Weekly Horoscope, November 29th to December 5th: A Brick Wall of Energy Will Repress Your Emotions

You can blame the lunar eclipse.
Mercury Is Entering Sagittarius—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

You need to think before you speak.

More Astrology

A Full Moon Eclipse Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Your communication skills will be up a notch thanks to Gemini.
Your Weekly Horoscope, November 22nd to 28th: An Eruption of Desires Will Come to Life

Plus, Neptune will turn direct.
Everything You Need to Know If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius

Venus Is Entering Scorpio—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The Scorpio New Moon Is Happening—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Everything You Need to Know if Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn

Your Weekly Horoscope, November 8th to 14th: An Inferno of Desire Will Alter Your Reality

Plus, Mars retrograde is ending.

All Astrology

Your Weekly Horoscope, October 25th to October 31st: An Earthquake of Impulsive Energy Will Occur on Halloween

15 Gifts for Astrology-Lovers That Are Out of This World

Venus Is Entering Libra—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Everything You Need to Know if Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio

Your Weekly Horoscope, October 18th to October 24th: A Tornado of Changes Will Affect Your Relationships

This is the Jewelry You Should Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign

The Libra New Moon Is Happening This Week—Here's What This Means

Your Weekly Horoscope, October 11th to October 17th: A Thunderstorm of Dramatic Energy Is Heading Your Way

Your Weekly Horoscope, October 4th to October 10th: Expect a Vibrant Calm Energy to Affect Your Relationships

Venus Is Entering Virgo—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Everything You Need to Know if Your Zodiac Sign is Cancer

This Is The Kind of Friend You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Everything you need to know if your zodiac sign is Taurus, according to an astrologer

