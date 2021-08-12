This is What Allyson Felix Has to Say After the Olympics About Pregnancy Discrimination

She's also become an advocate for mothers in sports. She famously spoke out against Nike's maternity policy in a 2019 op-ed in The New York Times, stating that upon renewing her contract, Nike wanted to pay her less than 70 percent less than before. Negotiations with the brand started in 2017, and the brand wouldn't guarantee it wouldn't financially punish her if she didn't perform well during and after her pregnancy. Ultimately, she decided to opt-out of renewing her partnership with Nike and, instead, signed a contract with Athleta that includes full protection during pregnancy.