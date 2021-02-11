Here's Everything You Need to Know on How to Spackle a Hole (the Right Way)

Today, I am going to be spackling a hole in the wall.

And my husband and I just bought this new house,

but this bedroom was this horrible shade of pink.

So, I found this beautiful green color and painted the room.

But then, after I got done, I realized I still

had this hole in the wall.

You can see here.

So I know my mom will be able to help me with this project.

So, I'm going to go ahead and give her a call.

Hey, mom!

How's it going?

Hey, it's going good.

I'm having a great day.

What about you?

Remember that horrible pink bedroom that I had?

Yeah.

I bet it looks so much better now.

It's this green color, which I love.

And I'm trying to fill a hole in my wall.

Can you just walk me through the steps?

OK.

So you said you have your paint supplies out?

Yeah.

I got my putty knife.

OK.

You want to make sure first before you just put spackle

in there, that it's cleaned up.

Take your spackle knife, and just kind of take it across,

make sure that you don't have any loose pieces

around the hole there.

Just make sure it's nice and flat?

Yeah.

So there's no rough parts around the hole.

If you have a-- like a tack cloth?

Yeah, I got a cloth here.

Make sure that you don't have anything loose

on the end of your putty knife.

Now, take out your spackle.

Just put, uh, as much as you think

it needs to fill the hole good.

Does that look about right?

Yeah, it might be a little too much.

It is.

OK.

OK.

Great.

And just push it in the hole as much as you can.

OK.

And then, take your putty knife across,

like in an x-shaped pattern.

If you need more spackle, you can

add more and push it in there.

Take it right across, both ways.

Now, you need to let that dry really well.

Uh, it'll probably take like a half hour.

And you got to make sure that's smooth again, too.

Do I use my sandpaper for that?

Right.

Oh, you remembered.

I'm so proud of you.

She's learned so much from me.

She had to take all the credit.

Wrap it around your sanding block.

Because if you just use your hand or your finger,

you might just push it back into the hole.

And then, you'll see it.

When any light shines on it, it will show again.

So, you have to sand over that after it's dry.

Paint right over the top, and you're

gonna use the same method, your roller.

Do that in the same criss-cross pattern that you did.

Criss-cross?

Yeah.

HEATHER JACKSON: OK.

Perfect!

Thanks very much, Mom.

You're welcome.

Have a great day.

Right, you too.

I love you.

Love you.

It's been about 30 minutes since I talked to mom

and I've got my sandpaper over my sand block here.

I'll just stand over that spot.

And I think it's nice and smooth.

I'm going to get my paints, grab my paintbrush,

and just put a little bit on that first.

Dab that in there.

And I know that's not the style that she told me to do,

but I figured, it would be easier

than dumping the paint into the big paint tray

and using a bunch of it.

So, what I'm gonna do now is I'm gonna roll it like she said.

Make sure I get that criss-cross motion.

Go every direction here.

And we rolled it, and I think it's good to go.

We just need to wait for it to dry.

Turns out, mom is the perfect person

to call for some of these little house chores, things

that I'm pretty sure I know how to do

but sometimes, I'm not sure if I'm doing the steps correctly,

or if I'm missing something.

We always work well together, and she kind of gets me.

That was a lot of fun and pretty simple little project to do.

Thanks, Mom.

[MUSIC PLAYING]