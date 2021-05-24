13 AAPI-Owned Lifestyle Brands You Need to Add to Your Shopping List ASAP

When it comes to aprons and masks, Rendall Co. knows best. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Syama Meagher and the brand's other co-founders wanted to provide the hospitality industry with "exceptional quality and modernist beauty," according to the site. But then, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, and the founders decided to switch gears by launching 100% cotton- and cotton/linen-blended masks. But whether you decide to buy a mask or an apron, you can expect each of the products to be made with 100% cotton denims and chambrays. Plus, the company ensured inclusive labor practices and fair wages for their employees, too.