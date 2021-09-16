How to Use TikTok's 369 Manifestation Method to Attract a More Fulfilling Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From how to get the seed out of an avocado without hacking a knife into it to how to do an easy cut crease makeup look with a spoon, leave it to TikTok to introduce to us game-changing beauty, wellness, and overall life hacks. To add to the list, recently, we've seen the 369 manifestation method all over our feeds. One search of the #369method hashtag will garner nearly 180 million views on TikTok. Users on the app have been sharing this method of manifestation as a way to get all of the things you want in your life—whether that's improved love life, more money, or a new job.

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Haley Perlus, who specializes in sports and performance psychology, manifestation is all about bringing something into your life through belief and the law of attraction. It isn't a new concept, but it became popular through the best-selling book The Secret, which dives deep into these topics. "There is more to it than making a wish. You must consciously envision, feel, and invite what you wish to manifest through your actions, beliefs, and thoughts," says Dr. Perlus.

Psychic and intuitive development instructor and writer for Keen.com, Nicole Live The Light says, you begin manifesting by identifying what you want, why you want it, and what you are willing to do to achieve it all. Keen is a network of spiritual advisors that offer advice and guidance to those who want to find purpose in their life. The most important part of manifesting, she explains, is while you're identifying your desires, you're also thinking about them as though you already achieved your goal.

For example, if you want a new home, you begin to visualize what it will look like and how you will feel once you walk through the front door. Then, you create a plan for saving and investing to make that dream a reality. "Manifestation is a combination of positive thought, emotion, and real-world action," she says. "When you comprise all three, results start to happen."

The TikTok 396 method mainly helps you to get clear on what you want through repetition and numerology. Ahead, learn more about how the 369 manifestation method works and how you can use it in your life to lead a more abundant and fulfilled life.

What is the 369 manifestation method?

"The 369 method is a powerful manifestation tool that combines the power of writing with repetition," says Alison Shine, a professional intuitive medium, teacher, and advisor at Keen. The process involves writing down what you'd like to manifest three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times before you go to bed. The key is to write the subject three times (for example, money), write the intention six times (I received money), and then write the action nine times (I found $500 dollars). "Remember to write and feel as if it's already happened!" says Shine.

According to Dina Rezvanipour, the founder of 3d Wellness Retreats, the 369 method is helpful because it ensures you put enough focus on a specific desire. "This method also involved affirmations, which are phrases you repeat to help clarify your thoughts and convince your brain of what it is you are saying," she says.

When you're practicing this method of manifestation, it's important to do so from a place of gratitude and presence. If you're manifesting from a state of anxiety, sadness, or any negative emotions, you may be attracting the wrong things. "Because like attracts like, if we are in a state of lack (characterized by anxiety, negativity or desperation), then we will attract lack," says Marissa Cole, founder of the Intuitive Meditation Method, a leading style of meditation to reveal our human potential. "The key is to place yourself at the vibrational frequency that you want to be at. Meaning, if you want to attract more money into your life, treat yourself luxuriously, which can be as simple as taking a bubble bath."

Additionally, Shine says, negative emotions can keep us stuck by keeping our focus on what we don't want and subconsciously attracting more of those things. "Create positive momentum by giving attention to the people and experiences that are making you feel good in your present reality," she says. That way, whenever you do sit down to do the 369 method, you'll be in a more positive, present state.

What is the significance of the numerology in the 369 method?

Many historical theorists believe that numbers carry a specific frequency and possess divine meaning, says Shine. For example, Nikola Tesla, an inventor, engineer, and physicist once said, "If you knew the magnificence of the three, six, and nine, you would have a key to the Universe." "Through his study of 360-degree circles (3+6=9), he felt that these numbers specifically carried great meaning in our lives," says Shine.

"For those who believe in numerology, three is believed to connect to the universal source of energy and the holy trinity," says Dr. Perlus. "Six signifies inner strength and elements of the material world such as finances, and nine represents faith, love, the elimination of self-doubt, and enlightenment."

Between the practice of manifesting and the combination of numerology, many say the 369 manifestation method is a powerful tool to help you attain the life you dream of living. And even if you don't believe in these ideas, what negatives can come from sitting down, getting clear on your goals, and writing them down? So, give it a try!