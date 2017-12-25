7 New Year's Eve Ideas for Couples Celebrating At Home

New Year’s Eve can be one of the most romantic nights of the year—and we’re not just saying that because of the famous midnight kiss. Celebrating New Year’s Eve as a couple allows you to get emotional while reminiscing about all the good times you and your significant other had over the year—even if most of them happened within the radius of your home. Ringing in the New Year together also paves the way for great memories to come.

But because New Year’s Eve is such a significant and sentimental holiday to celebrate with your partner, there’s often a lot of pressure put upon couples to plan and execute a memorable celebration. Without the option to go to a big NYE bash or plan an elaborate night out this year, you may be even more unsure what to do to make the night feel special. But don’t panic! We’re here to help.

Whether you want to go all out for a night of romance or just want to have a chill movie marathon, we’ve compiled a list of fun things to do with your significant other. At the end of the day (and the year) it’s really all about spending time together to celebrate the New Year no matter what you two get up to.

So, if you’re unsure about what exactly to do with your partner for New Year’s Eve, here are a few couple-related ideas to spark inspiration.

1. Spend the night in and cook your fave dishes.

Cooking together is a sure fire way to quite literally heat things up. You’ll strengthen your communication since you’ll rely on each other to end up with a spectacular meal. Treat yourselves and cook your favorite dishes because you deserve it. Pop the champagne or a nice red wine, turn on some soft music, and bon appétit! If you feel like challenging yourselves, pretend you’re on Chopped and make do with whatever leftovers and random ingredients you have. (That way you also save $$$.)

2. Go on a scavenger hunt to find your midnight kiss.

This idea is for the couple who loves suspense and a good challenge. Using index cards and inside jokes, write a series of clues that connect to each other and scatter them around the house or apartment. Lead your partner to a special prize—whether it’s you, ready for your New Year’s kiss, or their favorite dessert, or a fully decorated living room ready to celebrate the New Year in.

You can also expand the scavenger hunt throughout your town or city with a bit of extra planning. Draw up a list of clues and strategically place them in memorable spots where you two spent time in the past year. Have your partner follow the list of clues (you can be there with them to give them a helping hand) until you end up at the most memorable place. There is where you can share your nostalgic New Year’s kiss.

3. Share your personal resolutions and establish resolutions as a couple.

As important as it is to try to better yourself in the New Year, it’s important to think ahead in terms of your relationship, too. This idea might be more awkward to do if you’re just starting out as a couple. But if you two have been together for a while and can see each other in your futures, jotting down some New Year’s resolutions together might be a fun idea.

These resolutions could involve tangible plans like moving apartments or getting a new couch, or they could revolve around working to strengthen your relationship. You want to become a better listener. They want to be more open when it comes to intimacy. You get the idea.

4. Turn your place into a couples’ spa retreat.

Head to the beauty supply store and stock up on face masks and lotions. Not only would a spa night be an incredibly refreshing and relaxing way to destress from 2020, but just think of the romantic atmosphere a spa night creates.

Run a bubble bath or finally test out those bath bombs you’ve been dying to try. Light a bunch of candles. Sprinkle rose petals all over the bathroom floor. Get all that cliché stuff in there! Show your partner you appreciate them by pampering them with all the relaxing and romantic goodness of a DIY spa.

5. Marathon your fave holiday movies.

New Year’s Eve is always bittersweet. We welcome in a new year and say goodbye to the holiday season. For all you couples who love to chill on the couch and binge-watch your favorite flicks, NYE is a perfect time to marathon your favorite holiday movies because you won’t get to watch them again until next year!

We’re talking Elf, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Holiday, Love Actually, New Year’s Eve—every warm and touching film with a holiday flair. Get cozy under a blanket, throw some popcorn in the microwave and enjoy.

6. Take a virtual class together.

Learning a new skill together is a great way to bond with your partner, so taking a virtual class can be a fun and romantic way to spend New Year's Eve. You can find all kinds of classes on the AirBnb Online Experiences page that will allow you you to try something new while also getting a taste of travel (without actually leaving the house, of course). From the option to make cannolis with a Sicilian chef, take a cocktail masterclass with Drag Queens, or get Flamenco dance lessons from a Spanish dancer, there are plenty of great ways to add a little adventure to your night in.

7. Battle it out in a board game tournament.

Sometimes, a little friendly (or flirty) competition can be a great way to get playful with your partner. Round up all the board games you have lying around or collecting dust in a closet somewhere and create a tournament schedule for some intense matches of Monopoly, Bananagrams, and more—with necessary snack and drink breaks in between games. Or, if you recently binge-watched Queen's Gambit and suddenly have the urge to become a master at chess, you and your partner can help each other learn to play together.