Whether you're after a new workout idea or seeking out ways to get more sleep, we're here to help you live your happiest, healthiest, and most authentic life. From real-women career advice to tips on how to save money, support your friends, and navigate through life's challenges, we're here to figure it all out together. Plus, catch up on the latest news from the comos with your horoscope reading, get the inside scoop on girl-driven tech, and learn the best budget-friendly travel tricks.

Your August Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Your creativity will be heightened.
Venus Is Entering Virgo—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Patience will prove to be a virtue.
Is Your Friend Actually Your Frenemy?

Take our quiz to determine if your friendship is healthy or seriously toxic.
How to Travel With a Vibrator Without Getting Caught

Expert advice: Don't try to hide it.
Constantly Feel Like Your Friends Don't Like You? It Might be Imposter Syndrome

Experts tell how you can combat these feelings of insecurity within your friendships.
Are You Practicing Gratitude or Toxic Positivity? Experts Explain the Difference

"Remember: cultivating gratitude does not mean that you have to continue to put up with a bad situation."
The Best Self-Care Products to Help You Chill, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

These astrology-backed items will give you some serious R&R.
11 Signs Your Friend Is Actually Your Frenemy

Read this expert advice and take a quiz to determine if your friendship is healthy or toxic.
Constantly Feel Like You're Living In a Dream? That Might Be Derealization Disorder

30 Zodiac Tattoo Ideas That Are Out of This World

There's a Rise in Friendship Therapy—Here's Why You Should Consider It

Can Psychedelics Be Used to Better Our Mental Health? Doctors Explain

This Weighted Eye Mask Is a 'Must-Have' for Anyone With Migraines, Insomnia, and Dry Eyes

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have rated it five stars.

7 Ways to Manage Cramps At Work, According to a Doctor

This Is How Each Zodiac Sign Kiss, According to an Astrologer

This is Why Experts Say to Consider a Vaginal Skincare Routine

Here Are the 10 Best New Books to Read in July

The New Moon in Cancer Will Occur. Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Your Weekly Horoscope, July 4th to 10th: An Explosion of Emotions Will Provide Relief

Dentists Explain Why We Can Stop Demonizing Toothpaste With Fluoride

Here's Libra's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You're Angry

3 Myths About HIV You Shouldn't Believe

I Write About Sex Toys For a Living and This Is the Vibrator I Always Recommend

Here's Leo's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

All the Surprising Mental Benefits of Yoga, From Reduced Stress to Boosted Mood

10 Books to Jumpstart Your Career After a Slump

'Body Talk' Author Katie Sturino Wants You to Know Your Body Is Not Your Problem

Your Weekly Horoscope, June 27th to July 3rd: A Titan of Passion Will Affect Your Desires

Venus Is Entering Leo. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The Workout Clothes You Should Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign

These Are the Best Going Out Tops For Each Zodiac Sign

Neptune Retrograde Is Happening. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

How to Deal With Depersonalization Disorder and Come Back to Your Reality

The Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn Is Here. This Is What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

These Buzzworthy Sex Toys Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day - Including Clit-Suction Vibrators

Pandemic Shutdowns May Have Distracted From Campus Sexual Violence, But the Issue Never Went Away

15 Thoughtful Gifts For Someone Who's Grieving That Say More Than Words

