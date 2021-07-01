Scalp Facials Can Make Your Hair Fuller, Shinier, and Healthier

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's what an expert wants you to know about this cool new treatment.

Have you ever wondered why your scalp was itchy? Or greasy? Or why no matter what you do, your hair never seems to grow past your shoulders? The answer is most likely found in your scalp.

"The foundations for healthy hair begin at the scalp. If your scalp is in bad health—meaning it's irritated, inflamed, scaly, oil, etc.—it can impact hair's overall health," explains Kerry E. Yates, a Texas-based trichologist and founder of Colour Collective. "For example, excess product usage and an improper [hair] washing routine can clog follicles and negatively impact follicle fitness, leading to poor hair growth."

Most people understand why they must take care of their skin, but often, the scalp gets left out of the picture. After all, it's skin care and hair care, right? Wrong. Buckle up, because it's time to give your scalp some love. Enter: scalp facials.

What is a scalp facial?

They're exactly what they sound like. Inspired by Japanese head spa treatments, it involves exfoliating and moisturizing your scalp to set you up for your healthiest, shiniest hair ever. We're already familiar with the benefits of routine at-home scalp care and pre-wash treatments, and you may even have a favorite scalp scrub that gives you full and voluminous hair, so a scalp facial sounds #luxe.

When should you get a scalp facial?

If you're someone who washes infrequently, constantly use dry shampoo, or regularly feels that your scalp is itchy, greasy, or tight, you should consider getting a scalp facial. Additionally, you should consider getting this treatment before a big event, such as a wedding, to help your hair be more voluminous and healthy. Since scalp facials will lift away any scalp debris and moisturize the follicles, it'll help your hair look healthier and fuller.

How often should you get a scalp facial?

For best results, consider getting a scalp facial every one-two months, similarly to standard facial scheduling. If you wear braids, locs, extensions, or other maintenance-mandatory styles, add a scalp facial every time you reset. However, Yates warns not to overdo it as doing so could have an opposite effect.

How much does a scalp facial cost?

As is the case with most treatments, it depends on where you're located and who is doing the service, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $60-$150. The treatment lasts between 45-60 minutes as it typically includes a wash, exfoliant, treatment, steam, and massage. However, some scalp facials take it a step further by adding LED stimulation to encourage hair growth, such as HydraFacial's Keravive treatment, which can lead to higher costs.

Can you DIY a scalp facial?

Absolutely! While you won't get professional results, you can get similar ones if you use the right products. "Harsh cleansers, scrubs, etc., can exacerbate problems and cause new ones, ultimately impacting hair health," explains Yates.

A great option for anyone with heavy-duty scalp issues, such as major flaking or oiliness, VIRTUE's Scalp Treatment Kit is a great at-home alternative to the in-office treatment. It includes an exfoliant, brush, and topical serum. We love this treatment for its main ingredient, alpha keratin 60ku, a type of protein originally used for regenerative health treatments for wounded soldiers, and since it has the same protein make-up as human hair, it binds to it and heals as few products can.