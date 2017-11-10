Kristen Stewart's pixie cut hairstyle is the lazy girl look for 2018
Imagine this: You’re getting ready for the day. You want to slip out of bed, out of your clothes, and hit the shower. Once you’re done, you towel-dry your hair, do your makeup, get your fashion on, and start your day. Does something seem off? Well, for most of us, doing our hair is a big chunk of our morning routine — but it doesn’t have to be. Let Kristen Stewart’s pixie cut inspire your next cut, so your inner lazy girl can be unleashed for 2018. Dismantling the patriarchy takes enough work and energy as it is, so why not save the energy you’d spend on your hair for that?
Kristen’s look is somewhere between a pixie and a mohawk, and we’re feeling it hard. Though you could most definitely towel-dry this style and head out the door, with a little pomade or styling cream, you could have Kristen’s edgy version in nearly no time at all.
If there’s any time for a “new you,” it’s a new year, right? So go big or go home this December when planning your latest aesthetic. And just imagine how much more you could sleep in when you don’t have to worry about styling your hair…
Take a cue from Kristen and chop off that hair like you’ve always fantasized!
With a bold pixie cut, you can be even more dramatic with your makeup, opting for cat-eyes, bright colors, and statement-making lips. Or you can keep it simple with little to no makeup at all. Either way, you’ll be the coolest lazy girl around — after Kristen herself, obviously.