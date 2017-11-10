Imagine this: You’re getting ready for the day. You want to slip out of bed, out of your clothes, and hit the shower. Once you’re done, you towel-dry your hair, do your makeup, get your fashion on, and start your day. Does something seem off? Well, for most of us, doing our hair is a big chunk of our morning routine — but it doesn’t have to be. Let Kristen Stewart’s pixie cut inspire your next cut, so your inner lazy girl can be unleashed for 2018. Dismantling the patriarchy takes enough work and energy as it is, so why not save the energy you’d spend on your hair for that?