Everything You Need to Know About Passion Twists, the Protective Style Taking Over Pinterest

A hot, vaccinated girl summer is on the horizon, and that means vacations, warm weather, and for natural girls, protective styles. If our Pinterest feeds are any indication of popular trends, it's safe to say that passion twists are on the rise again. While the hairstyle isn't particularly new, it seems to make a more triumphant return every time the sun comes out as people get excited for warmer weather and tropical vacations.

Passion twists were conceptualized and mastered by Miami hairstylist Kailyn Rogers in 2018, and since then the look has taken on different forms, getting better with time. So, if you're unfamiliar with passion twists, check out the eye-catching protective style that looks great on everyone.

What are passion twists?

While passion twists may look like Senegalese twists at first glance, the styling is more or less the same, but what sets it apart is in the braiding hair used. "Passion twists use a silkier hair, particularly Freetress Water Wave," Maryland-based hairstylist Saneit Lett tells HelloGiggles. She says that rather than taking on a kinkier texture, it's much more straight in nature, creating the undone look that's desired. When it comes to styling, however, the same general twisting motion remains, although passion twists requires a smidge more strength. "Add more tension than you normally would," Lett says. "This creates that rugged, jumbled look that makes it different from other twist styles. Do that all the way down the hair shaft and secure the hair as normal."

How long does it take to create passion twists?

Just like any other protective style, give yourself ample time, especially if you're doing a DIY. "The look usually takes about four to eight hours to complete depending on skill level and size," says Olivia Braithwaite, a Brooklyn-based hair salon owner. If you're doing your own hair, she says to make sure your sections are even and parted correctly if you want a clean look. While the style takes quite a bit to complete, the style will last over a month. While that may be a shorter lifespan than other protective styles, it's substantial considering the extreme silkiness of the braiding hair.

What's the best way to maintain passion twists?

That silkiness looks even better over time as it creates a more bohemian appearance, so proper upkeep is key. For the best results, Lett suggests spraying the scalp with leave-in conditioner on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, and sleeping with an edge scarf to keep your edges laid. "While the twists itself should become more rugged, you want to ensure that the look continues to look fresh and new—you do that with proper edge care," she says.

What's the best way to remove passion twists?

Once it's time for removal, follow the same steps as you would with any other protective styles. First, cut the style below where your natural hair falls. (Pro tip: An easy way to tell is by identifying where the texture changes.) Then, your natural hair will begin to separate from the braiding hair, causing a frayed look. Right below where the fraying ends is where you should cut. Upon full removal, the goal should be to retain the length and health of your natural hair. Therefore, be sure to detangle, properly shampoo, deep condition, and continue to hydrate.