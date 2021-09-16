Here's How Kim Petras Keeps Her Blonde Hair Bright and Healthy

"I thought it was stunning and fun—it just felt like me," she tells us over the phone. Though Petras says her natural color is about the "darkest shade of blonde there is," she says her younger self was interested in going much lighter and brighter. So, she did what any desperate teenager would do. "I grabbed a package of really shitty hair dye and dyed my hair secretly," she shares. "It came out super orange and horrible, and I went to school the next day totally embarrassed." That experience, however, was what helped her on her journey to better hair care. "Ever since then, I've been obsessed with finding out how to do it right," she says.