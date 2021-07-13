Here's How Ashley Graham's Hairstylist Keeps Her Long Hair Shiny and Strong

"I learned to braid from a young age and would braid anyone's hair I could get my hands on—I used to chase my sister around the house begging her to let me braid her hair," Marjan tells HelloGiggles over email. "After finishing high school, I worked at a salon as a receptionist and loved it so much that I went to beauty school while working in the salon as an assistant." She ended up working there for eight years to learn as much as she could about hair before heading on to her next chapter. "I was incredibly inspired by runway, red carpet, editorial, and celebrity styling, so I eventually moved to L.A. to start all over as an assistant."