John Frieda and Tinashe are collaborating on the most inspiring hair campaign
Tinashe has to be one of the busiest artists right now. She just released a video for “Company,” the first single off her album Nightride, she’s the face of the Urban Outfitters x Juicy Couture collab, not to mention she has her own MAC palette out right now.
As if that weren’t enough, the triple threat has yet another project on her plate with John Frieda. The campaign “Hair Talks — Make Your Statement” will feature Tinashe, other musicians, scientists, bartenders, and women from various walks of life.
The campaign is about empowerment and focuses on how women feel about their hair. From style evolutions to self-expression, Hair Talks will showcase personal stories from real John Frieda customers through events and online content.
The campaign was the result of a lot of research done by John Frieda. Heather Warnke, director of marketing for John Frieda, told WWD:
We love that the campaign is more about self-expression than nailing a specific style. Also, is that a clue that more curl-friendly products are on the way? We’re totally on board with these inclusive vibes and can’t wait to see what Tinashe and John Frieda roll out.
Tinashe told Allure:
The Tinashe x John Frieda partnership will run an entire year, that’s 365 potential hair changes! No official images or videos have been released yet, but with Tinashe on board, it’s bound to be GORGE.
Hopefully, there’ll be a few tips for nailing a center split but we won’t push our luck.