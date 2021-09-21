How to Style Your Hair, According to Your Curl Type

To style 3C curls, Powell recommends applying the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Gel to soaking wet hair. "[This product] is great for type 3 hair because it shapes and defines the curls without weighing them down," she says, adding that it will also set the curls without creating frizz. When applying the gel, de Léon recommends raking the product in section by section and then shaking out the strands to "activate the hair's natural pattern." Then, once the product is evenly applied, use a microfiber towel to scrunch out any extra moisture. Finish by diffusing on low heat and low speed to start drying the roots. "Follow by flipping your hair to one side and cupping the hair from the bottom up and holding in place for several seconds," de Léon says. Repeat this process on the other side until the hair is 80 percent dry.