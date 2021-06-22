The Hair Accessory You Should Wear This Summer, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Capricorns may be the workaholics of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean they don't know how to let loose, so a hair accessory that will carry them seamlessly from work to play is ideal. "A thick headband is a great look for Capricorn to wear to both the boardroom and cocktails," Stardust says. The bright green color of this thick headband is perfect for bold summer fashion, and can be both polished and playful.