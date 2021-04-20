This Hot Brush Straightens My Thick, Frizzy Hair In Under 5 Minutes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome to Game-Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

I love hot tools. As someone with very thick and long hair, though, I struggle to find a tool that helps me style my hair effectively but quickly so I can live out my #lazygirl dreams. My hair has a mix of type-2 curls, and most of the time they're a frizzy mess. Before I even start styling my hair into the beachy waves I love, I first have to straighten my whole head of hair to start the process with a smooth slate.

As previously mentioned, I like to be lazy, so when I first tried the MoroccanOil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush (a 2021 Beauty Crush Award winner!), I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it made streamlining my hair routine without frying my strands. It typically takes me about 15 minutes to straighten my hair with a traditional flat iron, but with this heated brush, I'm able to completely straighten my curls and reduce my crazy frizz in under five minutes. To say this is a game-changer would be an understatement.

moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush MoroccanOil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush $130 SHOP IT Amazon

What sets the MoroccanOil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush apart from similar hot styling tools is the technology behind it. It straightened my hair with all the ease of using a hairbrush, and since it uses ionic technology to minimize static, I get shiny, frizz-free hair. And since the bristle-like tips are coated in a cool ceramic, I never have to worry about burning my scalp or ears as I work this hot tool around my head.

Additionally, the design is like no other heated brush I've used before. This one has an ergonomic soft-touch grip that prevents slipping and it also has heated beveled edges that help get to those hard-to-reach areas near the scalp. (I don't know about you, but if my hair is straight, I don't want curly roots.) As if that weren't enough, it also features an automatic one-hour shut-off so that distracted people like myself don't have to worry about accidentally leaving the brush on.