The 9 Best Hair Dryers For Every Hair Type and Budget

Hair dryers are a beauty essential we could all benefit from using. Apart from speeding up the drying process, a good hair dryer will also increase shine, decrease frizz, and won't make your arm sore in the process. (Lightweight tools are key!) However, there are so many on the market that it can be tricky to know which ones are actually worth your hard-earned cash—that's why we did the leg work for you. We tested dozens of hot tools to find the best hair dryers on the market to find the 10 that have earned our stamp of approval.