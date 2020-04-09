The 13 Best Dry Shampoos for Refreshing Greasy, Oily Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hair that hasn't been washed in a few days is usually in need of a spritz or two of dry shampoo. It provides an instant refresh by sopping up a bit of that excess grease, adding texture, and smelling great. But if your hair is considered oily, you may find yourself reaching for that bottle more often.

"Dry shampoo uses alcohols or starch-based active ingredients to soak up the oils and sweat from your hair," Founder of Salon deZEN Maria Elizabeth tells HelloGiggles. "Dry shampoos are meant to disguise dirt and grease on your scalp, and they deliver—when applied properly."

According to Antonella Tosti, M.D., a professor of dermatology at the University of Miami and founding member of the International Society of Trichoscopy, how oily your hair is depends on how much sebum is depositing on your hair shaft. Greasy, oily hair is often the result of overactive sebaceous glands, which can be caused by hormone imbalances, stress, certain medications, and more.

Regardless of what causes it, slick, oily hair can be annoying and unsightly to some. If you find yourself with a consistent oily scalp, you might want to look into how often you're washing your hair. In the meantime, it's always good to have a bottle of dry shampoo on-hand so you can tackle oily roots while on-the-go. Dr. Tosti says that people with oily hair should look for formulas with quality absorbents since they act like little sponges that absorb the grease.

Elizabeth recommends getting ahead of the issue by "pre-gaming" your hair, aka applying dry shampoo before your hair gets too oily. "For example, if you are going to a workout, dry shampoo your hair before," she says. "If you know that your hair gets oily two days post-washing, then pre-game your hair before you go to bed one day after washing. Getting ahead of your oil will make all the difference in your hair's unwashed appearance."

Below, find the 13 best dry shampoos for oily hair.

1. Best dry shampoo overall

Living Proof's cult-favorite dry shampoo does the job of eliminating greasy roots. Fast-absorbing powders soak up oil and sweat, while a patented healthy hair molecule helps remove powders, so hair is left residue-free. Bonus points for the time-release scent, which keeps hair smelling fresh all day long. Yes, please!

2. Best lightweight dry shampoo

batiste-dry-shampoo.jpg Batiste Original Dry Shampoo $10.84 ( $15.49 ) SHOP IT Ulta

While you want your dry shampoo to sop up oiliness, what you don't want is for it to leave hair feeling stiff, sticky, or tacky. Batiste's lightweight formula is great because it is particularly easy to brush out, leaving hair soft, touchable, and instantly refreshed. The starch-based "no water needed" formula eliminates grease and excess oil right at the roots.

3. Best drugstore brand dry shampoo

Made with real mineral clay to effectively absorb oil from the scalp, this citrus-smelling dry shampoo zaps greasiness instantly. Simply section out hair, spray it at the roots, gently massage in, then brush it out and style normally.

4. Best matte dry shampoo

This super-absorbent formula is made up of micro-fine rice powders that absorb both oils and odor, leaving a matte finish and lifted roots.

5. Best dry shampoo for sensitive scalp

Gentle oak milk in this pick makes it the best dry shampoo for sensitive scalps. Corn and rice starch cleanse the hair, while naturally absorbent microspheres go deep to rid the hair of excess dirt, oil, and odor. Plus, the powders are ultra-fine, so it sprays on invisible and won't leave behind a chalky residue.

6. Best eco-friendly dry shampoo

This plant-based dry shampoo includes rice hulls, mung bean, red clover, and kaolin clay, which combine to give your hair a lightweight lift when needed.

7. Best dry shampoo for blondes

Professional hairstylist and founder of haircare brand AIIR Professional Jenny Strebe recommends this pick for oily hair. It includes a dash of glycerin which enhances and refreshes blonde tones while counteracting brassiness. "Spray six-eight inches away from the roots," Strebe advises. "Take small one-two inch sections for ultimate lift, which will help prevent the oil from being directly on the scalp and cause greasiness."

8. Best volumnizing dry shampoo

Celebrity stylist Clariss Rubenstein recommends this dry shampoo for extra volume. For the best results, she offers these tips: "Section hair (you don't have to be precise) and spray dry shampoo evenly. Once you've covered your entire head, run your hands through it to move it around and loosen it up, then brush through."

9. Best dry shampoo for thin hair

best dry shampoo for oily hair Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray $36 SHOP IT Amazon

Elizabeth recommends Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Shampoo for those with oily hair. This dry shampoo pick works well on all hair types and colors, and reviewers love its subtle tangerine scent. Spritz your lifeless hair with this dry shampoo for a boost and bouncy hair.

10. Best dry shampoo for an extra oily scalp

If your oiliness is next-level, say hello to your new best friend. This dry shampoo is made of ingredients like charcoal, witch hazel, and bamboo extract, which all work to detoxify and help balance future oil production.

11. Best dry shampoo for curly hair

best dry shampoo for oily hair OGX Extra Strength Refresh & Restore + Dry Shampoo $6.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Have curly, frizzy hair that needs some life breathed back into it? Reach for this dry shampoo to refresh day-two curls. A blend of coconut, vanilla bean extract, and tiare essence helps absorb oil and revives your hair.

12. Best luxe dry shampoo for oily hair

Formulated with wild rose to absorb oil, sunflower extract to protect your scalp from dryness, and star anise, an antiseptic and antimicrobial, to support the hair's natural balance, this 2021 Beauty Crush Award winner will zap grease away no problem. Bonus: Playa supports multiple charitable organizations, so you can feel extra-good buying about from this clean brand.

13. Best charcoal dry shampoo

best dry shampoo for oily hair OGX Purifying Charcoal + Detox Dry Shampoo $8.88 SHOP IT Amazon