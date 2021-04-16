The 10 Best Curling Irons That'll Make You Look Like a Malibu Queen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.

Many beauty trends come and go, but if there's one that stood the test of time it's beach waves. The timeless style was loved by '90s beauty icons such as Lauren Conrad and Shakira, and it's all we ever see on our Instagram feeds today. Let's face it—they will always be trendy. So it's worth investing in one of the best curling irons for beachy waves so you can recreate the look at home.

There are a few key factors to keep in mind when choosing your iron—barrel (you'll want 1" - 1.24" for natural-looking beach waves), heat settings (find the best selection for your hair type), and material (titanium is lightweight while ceramic delivers even heat distribution to prevent damage). Once you've looked into this all, there are even more choices—that's why we narrowed down the 10 best curling irons for beach waves. We divided them into types of irons, price points, and more, so you can find the best one for your hair, budget, and desired beach wave style.

1. Best drugstore curling iron for beachy waves:

best curling irons for beachy waves Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron $11.7 ( $16.99 save 31% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Equipped with over 30 heat settings, this affordable curling iron is ideal for all hair types. The ceramic barrel evenly distributes heat and cuts down on frizz, and it even has an auto-off feature, which is especially helpful for those of us who forget to power down our hot tools after use.

2. Best luxe curling iron for beachy waves:

If your arms get tired from all the twisting and twirling that comes with curling your hair, this is the product for you. This iron has rotating buttons that twist the clasped hair to either the left or right, so you can switch back and forth (a pro tip for more natural-looking curls). Just clasp a section of hair into the barrel, press a button, wait a few moments for your hair to heat up, and release.

3. Best drugstore three-barrel curling iron for beachy waves:

Looking for a more undone and voluminous vibe? Get Shakira-like hair with this jumbo three-barrel curling iron by clasping one-inch sections of hair and holding for a few seconds, working your way down your hair from roots to tips. You'll look like a beach bombshell, wherever, whenever.

4. Best luxe three-barrel curling iron for beachy waves:

This Asian-owned hair brand made a waver that works on all hair types and extensions. The ceramic tourmaline-coated barrels heat up to 450ºF, allowing for shiny, Hailey-Bieber-in-Malibu type beach waves.

5. Best drugstore curling wand for beachy waves:

best-curling-irons-for-beachy-waves- amazon Bed Head Curlipops Ceramic Curling Wand Iron $20.03 ( $29.99 save 33% ) SHOP IT Amazon

An easy-to-use curling wand like this one is great for getting bouncy, beachy waves without having to worry about that annoying crimp that can come from the clamp on traditional irons. The 1" ceramic barrel keeps heat consistent so you can simply wrap and go.

6. Best luxe curling wand for beachy waves:

best-curling-irons-for-beachy-waves- amazon GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand $199 SHOP IT Nordstrom

While we love styling our hair, we hate damaging it, which is why we appreciate high-tech hot tools such as this one. This curling wand has six sensors to maintain an even temperature throughout the barrel. Plus, we love that there's an ever-so-slight slight taper, so that you can give your beach waves more body and movement.

7. Best cordless curling iron for beachy waves:

Hot take: Cordless hot tools will take over the world. They're easy to use and transport, and if you travel abroad, then you won't need to find an adapter. This curler is incredibly simple, and it gives you Cheryl Blossom waves (really though, Madelaine Petsch is an ambassador). To use, insert a one- to two-inch strand of hair (about mid-shaft) into the top opening, then hit start. The device will twirl your hair for five seconds, after which it will beep to let you know your curl is ready.

8. Best curling iron for beachy waves for fine hair:

best curling irons for beachy waves BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron $49.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The titanium/ceramic barrel transfers heat and delivers shiny, healthy-looking waves to thin hair without damaging it. If you're looking for different sized curls, this iron comes in .75", 1", 1.25", and 1.5" barrels—so you can mix and match.

9. Best curling iron for beachy waves for thick hair:

Want curls that last all day? Look no further. This curling iron reaches a super-high temperature (it goes up to 425ºF!) which makes it perfect for people with very thick or coarse hair.

10. Best high-tech curling iron for beachy waves:

best-curling-irons-for-beachy-waves-t3 T3 Curl ID Smart Curling Iron with Interactive Touch Interface $235 SHOP IT Amazon