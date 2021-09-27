10 of the Best Anti-Frizz Products for Every Hair Type

Like blackheads and ingrown hairs, most of us deal with frizz from time to time. Even the best blowouts can be prone to occasional flyaways atop the head, but thankfully, frizz can be managed and prevented. Enter: anti-frizz products to the rescue. But before you grab all the serums and sprays you can get your hands on, let's get the root of the issue (pun intended). Below, we dive into what causes frizz, how to prevent it, and of course, which frizz control products we should add to our beauty essentials drawer, stat.