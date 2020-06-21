Hair Products & Tools

Consider your hunt for the best hair products and tools over with. HelloGiggles has the 411 on the best products and hair styling tools on the market. From life-changing shampoos and conditioners to curling wands and flat irons that will take your hairstyle to the next level, read our resident hair experts' tips and reviews before making your next hair-related beauty purchase.

10 of the Best Anti-Frizz Products for Every Hair Type
Flyaways, begone!
Here's How Kim Petras Keeps Her Blonde Hair Bright and Healthy
The pop star shares her exact hair care routine.
The 9 Best Hair Dryers For Every Hair Type and Budget
Including a top-notch pick for people with curly hair.
I Strawberry-Tinted My Light Brown Hair With These Innovative Dye Drops
Each bottle contains 200 drops and can be used up to 30 times.
This Thickening Hair Treatment Comes Recommended By Hairstylists of 40 Years
It gives hair "body-oddy-oddy," according to shoppers.
This Olaplex Treatment Made My Hair Softer and Healthier Than Ever Before
It adds 2x more shine, 4x more hydration, and 6x more smoothness after just one use.
This Low-Waste Shampoo Powder Makes My Hair Smell Like Roses—and It's Travel-Friendly
Don't be fooled by the tiny bottle. This ish will last for months.
Here's How Ashley Graham's Hairstylist Keeps Her Long Hair Shiny and Strong
Plus, Justine Marjan shares her favorite drugstore products.
I Splurged on This Fancy Hairbrush and Have Zero Regrets
The Hair Accessory You Should Wear This Summer, According to Your Zodiac Sign
A Cool Feature Makes This TikTok-Famous Blow Drying Brush Do Your Hair for You
This $30 Hair Drying Brush Dethroned the Revlon One-Step as Amazon's Best Seller Overnight

Lacey Chabert's Hair Routine Is All About Creating Volume

Like Gretchen Weiners, her hair is full of secrets.

This Hairbrush Has Given Me the Shiniest Hair of My Life
Halle Berry Calls This Beauty Find the "Most Perfect Mother's Day Gift"
This Hot Brush Straightens My Thick, Frizzy Hair In Under 5 Minutes
The 10 Best Curling Irons That'll Make You Look Like a Malibu Queen
Here's How to Maintain Shiny Highlights if You Have Dark Hair, According to Pros
This $8 Texturizing Spray Keeps My Curls Voluminous Overnight Without Making Them Crunchy
Shoppers Say This $40 Lightweight Hair Dryer Compares to Ones That Cost 10 Times as Much
If You've Gone Months Without a Haircut, Shoppers Say This Shampoo Will Work Magic on Your Split Ends
My Hair Grew Past My Waist in Weeks Thanks to This Magical $10 Shampoo From Amazon
This Repairing Conditioner Leaves Hair "Silky Soft"—No Wonder It Had a 2,000-Person Waitlist
Amazon Shoppers Say This Dermatologist-Approved Biotin Serum Is Better Than Rogaine
This Mermaid Hair Waver Is So Good, It's Already Sold Out 3 Times 
What to Buy From Drew Barrymore's Frizz-Focused Garnier Line
Amazon Shoppers Are Breaking Up With Their Flat Irons After Using This Popular Dryer Brush
These are the 7 Hair Styling Tools Beauty Editors Can't Live Without
Is Dry Shampoo Bad for Your Hair? Two Trichologists Tell the Truth
This $10 Hydrating Jojoba Oil Saved My Bleached Hair From Total Disaster
Over 1.4 Million Bottles of This '10 Second' Hair Repair Treatment Have Sold Worldwide—and It's Discounted for Black Friday
This Best-Selling Dryer Brush Is the Key to a Good Hair Day—and It's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
The Brand Behind These Best-Selling Hair, Lash, and Brow Serums Just Dropped an Epic Early Black Friday Deal
Do Heat Protectants Actually Shield Your Hair From Damage?
This "10 Second" Hair Repair Treatment Softens Damaged, Over-Processed Strands
PSA: The Hair Dryer Brush That Gives "Salon-Level Results" Is 30% Off Post-Prime Day
This Early (and Rare) Prime Day Deal on Dyson’s Airwrap Styler Is a Total Steal
This Leave-In Hair Spray Contains Real Gold, and It's On Sale for $18 Right Now
