These 13 Hair Colors Will Be Everywhere This Fall
Every fall, we collectively take part in the same rituals. We swap out our sundresses for cozy sweaters, our sandals for booties, and our cold brews for PSLs. Fall isn't just an opportunity to change up our wardrobe and beverage choices—it's also a great excuse to change our hair. Whether you like natural tones or bold crayon-box hues, a fun new hair color is a great way to change your look along with the season.
To get some inspiration, we tapped seven hairstylists to forecast the fall hair color trends that are about to be everywhere. Keep reading to check out all the bold colors—from minty green to fiery red—and discover the one you'll be replicating at the salon.
Peppermint Fresh
While warm tones often come to mind first when thinking about fall colors, Karissa Schaudt, colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago says this faded, almost translucent mint green is going to be a big hit this year. "I love this color for its boldness," she says. "It takes a certain person to pull this off—when you see it, it's on a very confident individual."
The color is best on previously lightened hair, she says, so if your hair isn't already bleached, make sure to ask your stylist for a bleach and tone treatment before going for the green. Since the color is applied on top of bleaching and toning, styling care is extra important. "Use a heat protectant and try not to wash it as often as possible," she adds.
Mocha Melt
For natural color, Schaudt suggests this "mocha melt" trend, which she says is "beautiful on brunettes that want a blend of blonde tones." If you want to copy the color, Schaudt says to ask your colorist for a full balayage. "This style should keep a rooted look while lightening the mids to the ends."
She also loves how this color pops on both styled and natural curls, noting how Khloe Kardashian recently showed off the color with her natural texture on Instagram.
Fiery Red Melt
Like many other early 2000s trends, Rihanna-red circa 2010 is back. "I am obsessed with creating warm fiery shades of red to create an edgy fall color," colorist and #mydentity brand founder Guy Tang says. Let's be clear, though, "this is not your basic red," Tang explains. "I like to start with a deeper red at the rootage and melt the color into a warmer red towards the ends. This creates a contrast to make the color pop." To keep the color bright and bold throughout the season, he suggests using a color-securing shampoo like the #MyConfidant shampoo and conditioner system.
Prism Splash
As we all strive to make up for the missed fashion and beauty moments from the past year, Matrix's Artistic Director, Nick Stenson says multi-color hair will be everywhere. Whether you want to go for cool blues and greens, warm sunset pinks and oranges, or take on the whole rainbow is entirely up to you. To make sure your prism-inspired look stays bold and vibrant, Stenson says it's important to use a color-protecting shampoo and conditioner, like this salon-level duo by Matrix.
Brightened Blonde
Keep the summer spirit alive with sun-lightened hair throughout the fall. "This brightened blonde is so chic," Stenson says, explaining how it's easy to customize with ultra-light highlights or warmer roots to add extra dimension. Actress Lucy Boynton is the ultimate inspo for this bright blonde look.
Caramel Drip Highlights
Chunky, caramel highlights are yet another Y2K trend getting a 2021 makeover. Hairstylist and #Mydentity educator Josh Boynton loves the look on naturally darker hair tones. "These caramel highlights add a sparkle to any brunette color—perfect for fall," he says. To further enhance the highlights, he recommends finishing styling with a shine spray.
Sugar Blonde
This lowlight-heavy blonde is great for transitioning from summer to fall, Schaudt says. To get the look, "keep the face-framing fresh and bright while adding fine lowlights throughout the nape," she says. The lowlights don't just look good, but they can also help "add dimension back into hair that's been over-exposed to the summer sun."
To keep the color cool and bright, Schaudt recommends using a blue shampoo. For styling, a ponytail is a great way to show off the color dimension of this look. For another example of this dimensional "sugar blonde" style, take a look at actress Annie Murphy, who typically rocks the color with soft waves.
Dark Cherry Cola
If you're not quite ready to go all out with stop-sign red, this deeper tone is a great choice. "I love this dark red choice as it's versatile and can be worn by all ages and on all different types of textures," Stenson says. To ease into the color, keep your naturally dark roots and fade them into the red, like the model pictured here.
Dark Mocha
This deep brunette color is a great choice for anyone looking for a rich, seasonal color that looks natural and healthy. "A mocha brown will maintain a cool and neutral tone that is sure to give a shiny effect," Stenson says. To preserve the cool and dark color, make sure to use a toning shampoo formulated for dark hair, like the Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo.
Maple Red
For those wanting to try out a fall red while still keeping a natural-looking tone, try out this "maple red" style. "Reds tend to be a hard color for many people to wear," celebrity hair colorist Tracey Cunningham says, noting how it's helpful to consider your eye color and skin tone when going for red hair. However, "maple reds are accented with gold to crimson tones, so this particular red happens to look good on many different people," she says. So, if you've been hesitant about giving red a go, this trendy color is almost guaranteed to look great.
Ombré Bronde
J.Lo is our forever hair inspo, and her recent "ombre bronde" look is so stunning. "This trend stays current as it's a great choice for brown hair to stay true to its natural color," Cunningham says. "Hair is almost always darker at the roots and lighter at the ends, so it's the perfect choice for many clients who are looking for low maintenance color."
Plus, this color trend is easy to customize to emphasize your natural tones. "Adding ombré or multi-dimensional colors provide a very natural look and can be tailored with warm blonde to red tones depending on the client's hair color and skin tone," Cunningham says. To keep this natural-looking color trend shiny and healthy, Cunningham recommends using a rich hair mask, like Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, in place of conditioner at least once a week.
Bold Bangs
Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer brand ambassador, says "colored hair sections using bold colors like green and pink will be extremely popular." Opt for bright-colored bangs for a bold and statement-making look, or add a pop of color on the underside of your hair for a more discreet style. This trend is all about taking creative liberties.
Silver Fox
As Jill Turnbull, professional hairstylist and founder of Jill Turnbull Beauty, notes, "Salon closures during COVID forced a lot of people to begin to embrace their gray hair." So, she thinks gray hair is not just here to stay, but it's going to be one of the hottest colors around this fall. "From an all-over silver mane to eye-catching gray highlights, 2021 is the year to try gray hair," Turnbull says.