Thinking of refreshing your look with a new hair color? HelloGiggles has tons of hair color ideas and inspiration photos–from highlights and ombré multi-color hair trends to all-over blond, brunette, red and black shades. Plus, read our expert tips and product recommendations for dyeing your hair at home.

These 13 Hair Colors Will Be Everywhere This Fall
I Strawberry-Tinted My Light Brown Hair With These Innovative Dye Drops
Each bottle contains 200 drops and can be used up to 30 times.
Here's How to Maintain Shiny Highlights if You Have Dark Hair, According to Pros
No brassiness here!
These 17 Spring Hair Colors Are About to Take Over Instagram
Sand Tropez, regal rouge, and bad bitch money pieces are such a mood.
Dyeing My Hair Blonde Turned Into a Political Statement Because I’m a Person of Color—That’s Wrong
I didn’t expect the microaggressions.
Elizabeth Olsen Crossed Over To the Dark Side With Her Latest Hair Transformation
Yup, she can pull off every single hair color.
Dove Cameron Casually Darkened Her Hair, and We’d Like More Pictures, Please
Who says blondes have more fun?
Lady Gaga Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Her Dark Hair for Her New Gucci Movie
Gaga and her co-star Adam Driver are serving.
We *Still* Can’t Get Over Gigi Hadid’s New Netflix-Inspired Hair Color
Ava Phillippe Dyed Her Hair Purple
Sarah Hyland Got Bored, So of Course She Dyed Her Hair—See Her New Color 
Hilary Duff Swears Her New Hair Color Is *Not* a Clue About the Sex of Her Baby

Here's What Experts Want You to Know About Gentle, Ammonia-Free Hair Dye

Say goodbye to dry, fried hair.

These Are the 7 Hottest Hair Color Trends for 2021, According to Celebrity Stylists
This $10 Hydrating Jojoba Oil Saved My Bleached Hair From Total Disaster
Bebe Rexha’s Money Piece Hairstyle Is an E-Girl’s Dream
Madonna Dyed Her Hair Cotton-Candy Pink
These Are the 4 Best Hair Colors Ideas for Brunettes, According to Celebrity Stylists
3 Hair Color Trends You Need to Try This Fall
This $12 Shampoo Keeps My Blonde Hair Bright Between Salon Visits
Can You Reverse Gray Hair? Here's What Experts Have to Say
JoJo's New Ombre Pink Hair Will Brighten Your Quarantine
Kacey Musgraves Has a New Breakup Hair Color Change
ORS Curls Unleashed Color Blast Hair Wax Colored My Super Curly Hair Without Damage
Khloé Kardashian Is Back to Brunette in These Birthday Party Pics
Kim Kardashian West Has Cherry Red Hair—and No, It's Not a Wig
Demi Lovato Is Rocking Long Blonde Hair in Her New Movie
Lana Del Rey lightened her hair with this at-home hack, but you can use these 3 alternatives
Taylor Swift dyed her hair rainbow colors, and it's giving us summer vibes
Julianne Hough has "fairy kitten vibes" after dyeing her hair this bright shade at home
I tried a color depositing mask for my quarantine hair journey—here's my review
Eva Longoria is the latest celeb to use this $11 spray to cover her roots
Selma Blair dyed her hair for the first time since growing it back after MS treatment
This purple shampoo and conditioner gave me my best blonde ever
Hilary Duff's new bright blue bob is what dreams are made of
This is the easiest way to temporarily dye your hair at home, according to TikTok
How to dye your hair blonde, according to a celebrity stylist
Why going gray has been a healing part of the aging process for me
