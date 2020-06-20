Bobs

If you're looking for inspiration to cut off your locks, you've come to the right place. HelloGiggles has everything you need to know about bobs–from photos of celebrities with bob and lob haircuts to articles that will help you decide what length bob would work best with your face shape and how to style your new 'do.

Most Recent

Ashley Benson has a "little smoke" in her new sleek bob, and it looks fire
Demi Lovato transformed her "glossy mermaid" hair into a new asymmetrical bob
Khloé Kardashian has a bronde bob with throwback chunky highlights
Taylor Swift showed off a new shaggy cropped bob at her Miss Americana premiere
Julianne Hough's new chin-length bob is inspired by Claire Danes in My So-Called Life
Lizzie McGuire is so yesterday because Hilary Duff just showed off a new blunt bob
Advertisement

More Bobs

Kaia Gerber went for the scissors again with a much shorter bob cut
Kristen Bell's stylist tells us how to get her iconic blunt bob
Millie Bobby Brown's new curly bob is giving us Dirty Dancing vibes
Nicole Scherzinger chopped her famously long hair into a sleek bob for winter
Ashley Benson just chopped her brunette bob even shorter, and she has a special name for it
Selena Gomez debuted a retro bob in her triumphant return to the AMAs

Gwen Stefani now has a blunt bob with bangs, and it looks so good it's B-A-N-A-N-A-S

All Bobs

Elizabeth Banks's new wavy cropped bob is on our fall mood board
Maisie Williams' cropped bob takes the trend to new heights—literally
Bella Hadid joins the celebrity bob brigade with her short new haircut
Jennifer Lopez just proved the blonde bob trend is still thriving for fall
Ciara's new bob haircut is channeling '90s Posh Spice, and we're into it
Lindsay Lohan is channeling her Parent Trap days with her new lob haircut
Kate Beckinsale just got a dramatic blonde bob, and it's the perfect summer 'do
Camila Cabello just showed off a blonde bob, and we think she should make it permanent
Hailey Baldwin broke beauty rules by cutting her hair short during winter
Kim Kardashian's beauty evolution, from contour queen to platinum blonde babe
The Glass Hair Instagram trend is making celebs say goodbye to their signature beachy waves
Kim Kardashian copied Khloé and chopped her own hair into a sleek bob
Khloé Kardashian is the latest celeb to join the short bob brigade
Rihanna chopped her hair into a trendy summer bob, and she looks fierce AF
Alicia Keys wins best summer haircut with her short, red bob
Gabrielle Union debuted a punk-rock bob, was born for it
Emma Roberts just debuted the shortest hairstyle we've ever seen on her
My mom surprised me with a J.Lo hair makeover, and here's how you can easily recreate it
Mila Kunis got French girl baby bangs, and she looks like a totally different person
Just print this picture of Jenna Dewan's summer bob and bring it to your hairdresser now
Selena Gomez changed her hair again, and she looks like Uma Thurman's twin in Pulp Fiction
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe got a bob haircut, and she looks exactly like her mom in "Cruel Intentions"
Lauren Conrad's short bob is going to be the hair trend of 2018
Kristen Bell's middle-part bob is the perfect November haircut
Olivia Wilde showed us how to style our bob haircuts for the fall
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com