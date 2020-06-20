Bobs
If you're looking for inspiration to cut off your locks, you've come to the right place. HelloGiggles has everything you need to know about bobs–from photos of celebrities with bob and lob haircuts to articles that will help you decide what length bob would work best with your face shape and how to style your new 'do.
Jessica Alba's new blunt bob is inspiring our own holiday hair looks
Jennifer Lopez transformed her blonde bob, and it's our new #hairgoals for winter
Kristen Bell's new razor-sharp blunt bob is a throwback to the '90s
Lucy Liu's new cropped bob has us calling our stylists for an appointment
Gabrielle Union is wearing her new blonde hair in the trendiest cut for fall