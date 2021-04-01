27 Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Bring to Your Hairstylist ASAP

Thin hair is its own category, but there are plenty of hair types that fit within that box. You can have thin hair and straight, wavy, or curly strands. And that's not even taking length into account. For each of these, there are haircare tips you should follow and styles that work best. Today, we're all about the best hairstyles for thin hair.

There are many hairstyles that flatter people with thin hair, such as choppy pixie cuts, wavy lobs, and fringe bangs. To find out what hairstyles best suit thin hair, we tapped five celebrity and professional hair stylists to ask them which hairstyles for thin hair they thought were best for short, medium, and long hair—and they gave us 27 looks.