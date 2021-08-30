The 14 Best Fall Haircut Trends to Inspire Your Next Salon Visit
The phrase "what's old is new again" is one that often applies to fashion and beauty trends—but it rings especially true with hair trends right now. (Mullets from the '80s and curtain bangs from the '70s made major comebacks.) To stay on-trend about which old haircuts will be everywhere in fall 2021, we asked six hairstylists to share their predictions for the season's biggest styles, and according to them, throwback trends aren't going away anytime soon.
From the resurgence of '90s-style bobs to the continued '70s shag craze, these haircut trends are making retro styles look brand new. Keep scrolling for inspiration for your next bold hair transformation.
Dimensional Bangs
One good thing about summer ending is that we no longer have to worry about hair sticking to our faces. That's part of the reasoning behind celeb hairstylist Jennifer Yepez's prediction that dimensional bangs will be everywhere this fall.
"I can see a lot of people looking to switch up their styles and go bold with bangs of all kinds," she says. "I love sweeping side bangs, and even curtain bangs, if you're a little hesitant to fully commit to a razor-sharp bang cut." No matter which route you take, bangs are a fun way "to bring dimension to your look," she adds.
If you're scared about taking the bangs leap, Yepez recommends starting with faux bangs to experiment and find a style you like.
Invisible Layers
If you're looking to prioritize hair health and length this fall, hairstylist Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care, says invisible layers are the way to go. Invisible layers are a technique of tapering and texturing the hair internally while keeping a one-length look on the outside. "This is my signature haircut, and it helps keep the hair looking healthy, effortless, and natural," he says. "You can keep your length—it gives your hair body and movement and also helps keep the dry ends at bay."
The Pixie
Celebrity hairstylist and K18 Hair Ambassador Amber Maynard says the pixie cut is becoming a universal trend. "We're moving into a time of gender fluidity," she explains. "Everyone has been putting their own twist on [the pixie cut], but it's a look that works on everyone regardless of how you identify."
Clariss Rubenstein, a celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective member, also loves the pixie for being such "a clean and confident look," particularly shouting out Lizzo's recent take on the trend. "Her pink pixie was a wig, but it was flawless," she says.
Modern Shag
Izquierdo, says the modern shag (sometimes mullet) is here to stay. This "very '70s vibe" haircut has been seen on a number of celebs from Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish to Keke Palmer—and it's proven to be a stunner on everyone. So, if you didn't try the shag look last year, now's your time to hop in on the trend.
'90s Layers
The '70s aren't the only decade represented in fall haircut trends, Maynard says 90s-style round layers are also going to be big. Think "lots of layers and big blowouts," she says. This look is great for anyone trying to keep their length and build more volume into their everyday look.
To give this style extra bounce, Yepez recommends using a volume-enhancing styling device, like Conair's SmoothWrap Hair Dyer.
Curtain Bangs
Like the shag, curtain bangs have been everywhere in the past year and they're sticking around.
"Longer, soft, and feminine, curtain bangs can be worn with different cuts and with all different textures of hair," Rubenstein, who's a big fan of the style, says. "You can play with the length a bit so they can flatter any face shape."
Curly Shag
Don't leave curly hair out of the shag trend. A shag cut gives great dimension to textured hair and makes curls pop in the best way.
"This edgy look is perfect for fall," Jamila Powell, hairstylist, founder of Naturally Drenched and owner of Maggie Rose Salon, says. "It's great for anyone that is looking to maintain length but still make a change," she adds.
However, she does share one cautionary note for those considering a shag: "Take your lifestyle into account," she says. "This look can make wearing high ponytails and buns difficult and is definitely not for someone who doesn't like to have their hair in their face."
Asymmetrical Bob
For a timeless look with a bit of edge, Powell loves the asymmetrical bob haircut. "This is another great look for fall as it's the perfect combination of chic and edgy," she says. "I love this look because it's super low maintenance and there are so many ways to make it your own." Whether you choose to go super short or keep it shoulder-length, she explains, you can add fun colors or bangs to customize the look to your personal style.
Finger Wave Pixie
For a more vintage-inspired take on the pixie trend, Powell says short hair with finger waves is going to have a big moment this fall. "I think it's going to blow up, similar to how it did in the 90s," she adds, noting how stylist Ciara Coiffure recently did this style on Saweetie.
"It's a classic, timeless way to spice up your short hair," she adds. "This style typically works best on relaxed, fine-textured hair—you can make it work on anyone."
The Farah Fawcett
Look no further than the queen of '70s hair, Farah Fawcett, for inspiration. "Big, layered hair is here to stay," Powell says. "We've seen this 70s-inspired hair on just about everyone—it's not going anywhere."
To achieve this look, she recommends using velcro rollers—a throwback hair product that's recently made a comeback on TikTok—on freshly blown-out hair. "It's important to use both a texturizing spray and holding hairspray to help the waves keep their body and shape," she says.
Razor-Cut Bob
While many people will stick to shags for the fall, Kylee Heath, celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective member, says she also sees, "the summer shag moving into a bob with parted bangs." These choppy, flirty bobs are great styles for straight, fine hair, she explains. Or, if you have light waves, she says the style can be great for bringing out natural texture on air-dried hair.
Curly Bangs
No matter what haircut you choose for curly hair, Heath loves the addition of curly bangs to any style. "It's such a fresh and cute look," she says.
To get the bangs expertly styled, she recommends starting by combing your hair in the shower while using a moisturizing conditioner, like the R+Co ATALNTIS Moisturizing B5 Conditioner. Then, add styling products to wet hair and lightly set the bangs and the rest of your hair up into a towel to air dry. "Apply more styling cream after you towel dry if needed," she adds.
Long Hair With Curtain Bangs
You don't have to chop your hair to go for a throwback look. The long hair with curtain bangs style is a prime example of effortless, '70s-chic hair, and Heath is a big fan of the trend. She particularly points to Margot Robbie's long hair with the Brigitte Bardot bangs as "such a good look." She also says the cut is great for medium to thick hair, from straight to curly textures. "It's low maintenance, but the bangs give the hair a little extra oomph whether it's worn down or up," she says.
One-Length Bob
Heath loves the '90s-inspired one-length bob trend for fall. (Think Posh Spice's iconic look.) "This is a good look for those who are good about styling their hair," she says, explaining how it looks great with a fresh blowout and a couple of strokes of a flat iron. "It could be cute air-dried, as well, for those with wavy hair," she adds.