The 14 Best Fall Haircut Trends to Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

The phrase "what's old is new again" is one that often applies to fashion and beauty trends—but it rings especially true with hair trends right now. (Mullets from the '80s and curtain bangs from the '70s made major comebacks.) To stay on-trend about which old haircuts will be everywhere in fall 2021, we asked six hairstylists to share their predictions for the season's biggest styles, and according to them, throwback trends aren't going away anytime soon.

From the resurgence of '90s-style bobs to the continued '70s shag craze, these haircut trends are making retro styles look brand new. Keep scrolling for inspiration for your next bold hair transformation.