15 Celebrities Who Will Inspire You to Try Curtain Bangs
It's the age-old question that has the power to either destroy or change your life for the better: Should you get bangs? Okay, maybe we're slightly exaggerating, but bangs tend to be a polarizing subject, and once you give your hairstylist the green light to reach for the scissors, fringe is a big commitment. But if celebrities have any input in your decision, they'd likely give you a resounding "yes."
Curtain bangs were almost as popular as tie-dye sweatsuits and claw clips in 2020. While celebs like Hilary Duff, Camila Cabello, and Dakota Johnson have been sporting the shaggy fringe for years, stars like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid jumped on the bandwagon last year—and we're obsessed with the effortlessly cool look.
Curtain bangs are self-explanatory: They're parted down the middle and swept to each side, framing your face like curtains frame a window. The hairstyle hails from the '60s and '70s, made popular by stars like Farah Fawcett and Brigette Bardot. Now, a whole new slew of A-listers (and TikTokers, too) are claiming curtain bangs as their own—and we're not mad about the hairstyle's return.
Click through to see 15 celebs rocking curtain bangs—and get inspired to try the wispy fringe yourself.
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff loves to experiment with her hair, opting for colors like blue and pink and cuts ranging from waist-length to bobs. Most recently, the Younger star hopped on the curtain bang train earlier than many celebs, setting the trend for others to follow.
Dakota Johnson
Since skyrocketing to fame in 50 Shades of Gray, Dakota Johnson has become synonymous with #BangGoals. You'll be hard-pressed to find the actress without her signature fringe, and it's no wonder why—she wears curtain bangs damn well.
Selena Gomez
Over her years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez hasn't changed her hair color much. But cuts? That's a different story. Lately, the singer has been sporting thick, loose curtain bangs, and the carefree look suits her.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi's hair is the stuff of dreams. Her curls always look bouncy and beautiful, and the Grown-ish star doesn't shy away from bangs, either. Her natural curtain bangs are playful and just subtle enough to pack a polished punch.
Camila Cabello
Since stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist in 2018, Camila Cabello has become a bang loyalist, and the "Señorita" singer is known for her wavy, waist-length hair and messy bangs. Recently, curtain bangs have landed a spot as her go-to look, and they fit the romantic vibe of Cabello's music.
Zooey Deschanel
Have you ever seen Zooey Deschanel's forehead? We didn't think so. The New Girl alum is the poster child for bangs, having opted for blunt fringe and wispy strands over the years. The curtain bang look, however, draws even more attention to her striking baby blues.
Halle Berry
Is there any look Halle Berry can't pull off? The actress is a total goddess, and curtain bangs are just another look she inspires us to try ourselves.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves is all about reviving '70s beauty and fashion trends, so it's no surprise that the singer is a curtain bangs fan. Add in her pin-straight, super long chestnut hair, and we might just show these photos at our next hair appointment.
Billie Eilish
While Billie Eilish is known for many things (her distinct voice, love of designer brands, and 2-inch-long nails, to name a few), perhaps her most iconic trademark is her hair. The singer has dabbled with many colors over the years (recently sticking to her slime-green roots), but her curtain bangs are a new addition—and she pulls it off in her chill way, obvi.
Gigi Hadid
While her sister Bella likes to experiment with her hair color and style, model Gigi Hadid's hairstyle hasn't changed much over the years. But apparently, with a new year comes a new 'do for the new mom, who adopted curtain bangs just before Christmas.
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil's bangs are top-notch in every way: They're full-bodied, land just above her eyes, and frame her face nicely. The Good Place star knows how to pull off bold fringe.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung, cohost of Netflix's Next In Fashion and fashion designer, is not only super-stylish; she knows how to pull off a unique hairstyle, too. Chung has been rocking curtain bangs since she stepped into the spotlight, and we doubt she's ditching them anytime soon.
Nicole Richie
Everything about Nicole Richie's hair is on point here: the sandy color, light layers, and cool curtain bangs.
Lea Michele
Although she ditched her Rachel Berry-esque bangs post-Glee, Lea Michele still dabbles with fringe every now and then—and curtain bangs are no exception.
Sienna Miller
We love a good loose updo, and Sienna Miller is rocking this bun paired with wavy curtain bangs.