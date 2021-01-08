15 Celebrities Who Will Inspire You to Try Curtain Bangs

It's the age-old question that has the power to either destroy or change your life for the better: Should you get bangs? Okay, maybe we're slightly exaggerating, but bangs tend to be a polarizing subject, and once you give your hairstylist the green light to reach for the scissors, fringe is a big commitment. But if celebrities have any input in your decision, they'd likely give you a resounding "yes."

Curtain bangs were almost as popular as tie-dye sweatsuits and claw clips in 2020. While celebs like Hilary Duff, Camila Cabello, and Dakota Johnson have been sporting the shaggy fringe for years, stars like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid jumped on the bandwagon last year—and we're obsessed with the effortlessly cool look.

Curtain bangs are self-explanatory: They're parted down the middle and swept to each side, framing your face like curtains frame a window. The hairstyle hails from the '60s and '70s, made popular by stars like Farah Fawcett and Brigette Bardot. Now, a whole new slew of A-listers (and TikTokers, too) are claiming curtain bangs as their own—and we're not mad about the hairstyle's return.

Click through to see 15 celebs rocking curtain bangs—and get inspired to try the wispy fringe yourself.