Hair

Most Recent

This Microfiber Towel Has a Genius Detail That Makes Drying Hair So Much Easier

It also protects against frizz and breakage.
Is Dry Shampoo Bad for Your Hair? Two Trichologists Tell the Truth

It's certainly saved us from a few oily hair disasters.
I Give Myself Salon-Quality Blowouts With This Hair-Styling Tool

It can curl, blowdry, and straighten your hair while giving it volume and body, too.
This $10 Jojoba Oil Saved My Bleached Hair From Total Disaster

Not to mention, it treats blemishes and dark spots, too.
This Anti-Aging Hair Serum Has Gone Viral on TikTok for Making Hair Thicker and Fuller

The before-and-after photos are pretty astonishing.
How to Fix Static Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

Bye-bye, flyaways.

More Hair

Over 1.4 Million Bottles of This ‘10 Second’ Hair Repair Treatment Have Sold Worldwide—and It’s Discounted for Black Friday

Hair is left softer and shinier after just one use.
Instagram Is Trying To Convince Nicki Minaj Not To Perm Her Natural Hair

Kelly Rowland, Normani, and Winnie Harlow are begging Minaj to stay away from the perm.
This Best-Selling Dryer Brush Is the Key to a Good Hair Day—and It’s on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Demi Lovato Is Singlehandedly Bringing Back the Undercut

Jennifer Lopez’s Hair Stylist Used a $50 Curling Iron to Create Her People’s Choice Awards Updo

The 9 Best Hot Tools for Bombshell Waves, XL Volume, and Everything in Between

Here's How to Care for Type 4 Curls This Winter

Curly hair is more prone to breakage than straight hair, so it needs way more moisture.

All Hair

Ariana Grande Opened Up About Keeping Her Natural Curly Hair Private

Dreaming of a Dyson Hair Dryer for Christmas? Now’s Your Time to Snag One

Here's How to Style Curtain Bangs, TikTok's Hottest Hair Trend

Over 27,000 Customers Are Floored By This $9 Brush That Removes Gross Buildup from Your Scalp

Lizzo’s New Hair Transformation Makes an Important Statement

More Than 11,000 People Rave That This Biotin Shampoo Has Stopped Their Hair Loss and Caused New Growth

Lizzo’s New Curly Red Hair Looks Fire

I Had a Curl Expert Point Out Every Mistake I Was Making With My Wavy Hair

7 Temporary Hair Dyes That'll Instantly Up Your Halloween Game

Camila Cabello Lost Her “Short Hair Virginity” With a New Bob Cut

The 15 Best Holiday Hair Ideas for Every Length and Texture

Kylie Jenner Revealed Barbie Blonde Hair in a New Post

The 11 Best DIY Beauty Treatments for Your Skin and Hair, According to a TikTok Expert

This "10 Second" Hair Repair Treatment Softens Damaged, Over-Processed Strands

Halsey Revealed a Buzz Cut in Her New TikTok Challenge Video

6 Tips for Reducing Post-Blow Drying Frizz, According to Hairstylists

Ashley Benson Has a Fiery New Hair Color for Fall

Shape Editors Handpicked $300 Worth of Beauty Products—and They're Yours for $35

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back Summer Vibes With Dirty Blonde Extensions

Jennifer Lopez Is Rocking Curtain Bangs Right Now

This Early (and Rare) Prime Day Deal on Dyson’s Airwrap Styler Is a Total Steal

Everything You Need to Know About the Big Chop, From Start to End

These Are the 4 Best Hair Colors Ideas for Brunettes, According to Celebrity Stylists

Tia Mowry’s New Selfie Shows Off Her Natural Gray Hair

How Do You Use a Scalp Scrub? Hairstylists Explain What to Do and Why They're Important

