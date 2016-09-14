Newcomer Zuri Tibby is now the first black spokesmodel for Victoria's Secret Pink!
Zuri Tibby’s modeling career began when she crossed paths with an agency representative during an otherwise normal shopping trip at a Florida mall.
If you, too, have ever set foot into a mall, then you are familiar with Victoria’s Secret Pink — the company’s line of women’s lingerie, underwear, swimsuits, and clothing for their 15-22-years-old demographic.
And as noted by Mic, there are only two black Victoria’s Secret Angels out of 14 models, and a black model didn’t walk the VS runway with natural hair until 2015.
That’s why it is such a big deal that 21-year-old Zuri Tibby has been announced as the first black spokesmodel for Pink!
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Tibby described what her inclusion represents:
Zuri is joined by model Rachel Hilbert as a new VS Pink spokesmodel.
These small steps toward diversifying a hugely popular fashion line are incredibly important as the fashion industry still mostly hires white models.
Mic also points out that Victoria’s Secret has finally hired their first Filipina model, Janine Tugonon.
We hope that racially diverse beauty starts being represented more and more frequently in the fashion industry.