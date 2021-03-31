Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Signature Outfit You Should Own According to Your Zodiac Sign

Usually, we turn to our zodiac signs to gain insight into our future and personality—maybe to get an explanation of why we are confident (an Aires), or practical (a Virgo), or responsible (a Capricorn). However, we typically don't look to the stars to figure out things we do have control over, like our outfits—but maybe we should.

Whether we're looking for an outfit for a first date, lingerie for a steamy night, or the y2k trend-piece we should wear to keep up with the youth, the stars can help us decide. Looking for zodiac sign outfits could allow us to grab a few more minutes of sleep in the morning, so it's worth exploring. We turned to our favorite astrologer, Lisa Stardust, for her zodiac expertise. Scroll down to see what to wear according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

zodiac outfits astrology fashion AE Fleece Slim Boyfriend Jogger $39.95 SHOP IT Aerie

"Aries will opt for a classic sweatsuit to find comfort in as they assert their passions throughout the day," Stardust says. Find a pair of sweatpants you love, find the matching sweatshirt, and double down on the sporty look with accessories, like chunky sneakers, a baseball cap, and a belt-pack to complete the look.

Taurus

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Free People Totally Irresistible Top $78 SHOP IT REVOLVE

Bulls are all about fancy looks and fabrics, so Stardust suggests that a Taurus should lean into lace tops as their go-to staple. To further boost sensual Tauruses' confidence, pair your top with the latest TikTok-approved denim styles.

Gemini

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Sam Edelman Slip Dress $29.98 ( $$128 ) SHOP IT Nordstrom Rack

"A simple slip dress and oversized cardigan will allow this airy sign to think about important matters without stressing about their look," shares Stardust. Mixing and matching two different personalities is what Geminis do best, so this layered look is one to try.

Cancer

zodiac outfits Madewell Flannel Westlake Shirt in Allen Plaid $88 SHOP IT Madewell

"A soft flannel shirt will make tender Cancer feel warm and cozy throughout the day," says Stardust. Comfy and warm are adjectives this sign loves, making a lived-in plaid shirt with jeans one of their go-to uniforms.

Leo

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Staud Shoko Colorblock Sweater Dress $165 SHOP IT Saks Fifth Avenue

Leos love the drama, so bold colors in lush fabrics will suit their regal fashion sense, according to Stardust. "After all, they require the best of the best," she adds. Go for one bright statement piece or pair two together in a colorblock effect.

Virgo

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Everlane The Oversized Blazer $170 SHOP IT Everlane

The ever loyal perfectionist loves things that are practical and orderly. "A blazer will help add structure to Virgo's regimented mindset," explains Stardust. Don't leave these jackets in your closet while working from home. Instead, put one over your favorite leggings for an impressive virtual wardrobe update.

Libra

zodiac outfits astrology fashion BEACHLUNCHLOUNGE Lennon Tie Waist Linen & Cotton Jumpsuit $69 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Being that their symbol is a scale, Libras seek out balance. Stardust suggests monochromatic colors and patterns for these air signs—don't be afraid to go full on head to toe.

Scorpio

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging $68 SHOP IT Girlfriend Collective

Determined and assertive Scorpios will feel ready to take on anything in comfortable clothes they can move freely in, which is why Stardust suggests workout gear. While wearing activewear, they can be ready to give anything their all—whether it be for a HIIT class or work project.

Sagittarius

"A cotton maxi dress will allow the archer to have room to globetrot and embrace their free-spirited attitude," says Stardust. Travel-loving Sags are experts in versatile pieces as they pack well and are effortlessly stylish, and long easy dresses are both.

Capricorn

zodiac outfits Anthropologie Hover your mouse over an image to zoom. Pilcro The Cigarette Slim Jeans $128 SHOP IT Anthropologie

Caps tend to follow two other c-words: chic and classic. To play up their traditional vibe, the astrologer suggested that Capricorns try sleek cigarette pants—maybe even with a fun print. Pair them with heels or sneakers, depending on your destination.

Aquarius

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Chuanqi Ruffles Floral-Printed Babydoll Dress $28.99 SHOP IT Amazon

"A babydoll dress will be the perfect vintage look for the retro water-bearer," says Stardust. Whether tapping into the '70s with a bright floral, '90s with a dark hue, or ethereal with a white eyelet dress, this throwback shape is right up this water sign's alley.

Pisces

zodiac outfits astrology fashion Free People Park Slope Maxi Dress $148 SHOP IT Free People