Zendaya Channeled Her 'Space Jam' Character for Her Colorful Premiere Look

We are well aware of the fact that Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach know a thing or two about serving a look on the red carpet. And yet, when Zendaya arrived at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere on July 12th, we were still blown away by the Lola Bunny-inspired two-piece set. She even rocked the high ponytail Lola Bunny is known for.

"Tell me you're Lola Bunny without telling me you're Lola Bunny.....@zendaya wearing @moschino and @bulgari," Roach captioned a video of Zendaya at the premiere.

Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny in the new Space Jam sequel, which premieres on July 16th, wore a vintage-inspired Moschino jacket-and-shorts combo decked out in the appropriate Tune Squad colorway. The outfit is from the Moschino Resort 2022 collection, which is a mash-up of Old Hollywood meets a diner.

"THE ABSOLUTE CUTEST EVER @zendaya WEARING @moschino FOR THE SPACE JAM RED CARPET PREMIERE STYLED BY THE LEGENDARY @luxurylaw HIMSELF!" Moschino designer Jeremy Scott captioned an Instagram post. "L❤️VE L💜LA ❣️."

And Zendaya shared a close-up of her dazzling main accessory—a glittering basketball mask "courtesy of my mama."

zendaya story Credit: @zendaya, Instagram

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres 25 years after the first Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan alongside the Looney Tunes, came out. A New Legacy stars LeBron James, who must rescue his son from a virtual space called the Warner 3000 Server-Verse, ruled by an evil AI played by Don Cheadle. To do so, James must assemble the Tune Squad—including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and other favorite Looney Tunes—and face off against the Monstars in a life-or-death game of basketball.