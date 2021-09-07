Zendaya's Entire Look at the Paris 'Dune' Photocall Is Head-to-Toe Perfection

We don't know what we get more excited for when Zendaya is in a movie—the actual movie or Zendaya showing up to the red carpets ahead of the movie's premiere. Zendaya showed up to a September 6th red carpet photocall ahead of Dune's October 22nd release date wearing the best two-piece set you ever did see. And it was just the latest in a string of incredible fashion looks during what we're calling her "Dune era."

The crimson top-and-skirt combo is from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection designed by creative director Pieter Mulier. The cuffs of the long-sleeve crop top and waistband of the curve-hugging skirt appear to be perforated, and the hemline of the thing is lush with what appears to be fur. So good!

To match, Zendaya wore her hair in full curls to balance out the hemline and accessorized with a simple choker-length necklace and Jimmy Choo shoes. As her stylist Law Roach wrote in his Instagram caption, "She's a grown woman..."

When it comes to fashion and wearing clothes, Zendaya cannot fail. She rocks everything she's put into. But it certainly helps that Roach outfits her in pieces like this.

Later that same day, Zendaya kept the theme of two-pieces going with a set from David Koma. Similar to the Alaïa set, this shirt-and-skirt number also had long sleeves, a body-hugging skirt, and bedecked hemlines.

This time around, Zendaya slicked her hair back to draw attention to that incredible bedazzled chevron detail at the waistline.

"We can do this all day….." Roach captioned this video, and honestly, we could watch this all day, too!

And, of course, these looks come after we saw Zendaya in that "wet look" Balmain dress at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. The piece was made specifically for her out of couture-crafted leather using a sculpture of her exact bust to create that perfect draped effect.