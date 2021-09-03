We Need to Talk About Zendaya's Gorgeous Balmain Dress at the Venice Film Festival

Every time Zendaya steps foot onto a red carpet, she wows us, and it seems like her style just keeps getting better and better. On the Dune red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd, the actress stepped out in a Balmain couture dress that clung to her skin in all the right places, and we simply cannot stop staring. Add in her wet-look hair and stunning jewels, and this might be one of the best head-to-toe looks Zendaya's ever had.