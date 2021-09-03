We Need to Talk About Zendaya's Gorgeous Balmain Dress at the Venice Film Festival
This might be one of the best things she's ever worn.
Every time Zendaya steps foot onto a red carpet, she wows us, and it seems like her style just keeps getting better and better. On the Dune red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd, the actress stepped out in a Balmain couture dress that clung to her skin in all the right places, and we simply cannot stop staring. Add in her wet-look hair and stunning jewels, and this might be one of the best head-to-toe looks Zendaya's ever had.
Zendaya's naked dress practically blended right into her skin, and the strategic pleating made the dress appear wet and clingy. But here's the stunning plot twist—the dress is leather. Balmain revealed on Instagram, "The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the stars' bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house's artisanal tradition."
According to British Vogue, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach paired the Balmain dress with Bulgari emeralds.
For the world premiere of her film, which stars Timothée Chalamet, it only made sense for Zendaya to channel her character Chani, a desert warrior. With the leather of her Balmain dress evoking the color of sand, it felt very appropriate for the big event.
Earlier in the day, Zendaya also rocked a gorgeous Valentino couture look made up of a "black satin and crepe jacket over an ivory and pink draped dress," according to the fashion house's Instagram.
As always, we're obsessed with both of these looks and will forever bow down to Zendaya and her style.