You can actually afford Christian Siriano's "People Are People" tee from his NYFW show & the proceeds go to a great cause

Womenswear designer Christian Siriano unveiled a new collection at New York Fashion Week Saturday night that featured our new favorite t-shirt. Christian Siriano’s “People Are People” t-shirt is just a simple black piece, with white block letters that read: “people are people,” and the best news is that it’s actually pretty affordable. For $25, you can purchase the shirt online, and all profits will go to the ACLU. Word.

The shirt came down the runway to the song “People Are People” by Depeche Mode, which is very fitting. And, actually, it’s not exactly a Siriano design — it was actually created by Siriano’s husband Brad Walsh, who obviously generously lent his look to add some punch to the show. The shirt is currently sold out on Sirano’s website, but you can still get one at Leggo Your Ego, which also has more Walsh designs to peruse and other equality focused gear. Like a hoodie that says, “I’ll Stop Smiling When You Shut Up,” which might be the best way to ward off cat-callers. The proceeds of their merchandise usually goes to a corresponding charity and they’re all definitely budget-friendly.

The shirt brings up an important message in today’s world, amidst so many human and civil rights violations and struggles. “We were trying to figure out what politically we wanted to say, because I didn’t really want to be political,” Siriano told The Hollywood Reporter. “[The shirt] is about human rights. It’s not about politics, it’s about supporting everyone. That’s what I thought was important.”

Siriano definitely practices what he preaches. Last night’s show highlighted models of diverse races and body types, which is still a rarity in high fashion. Many plus-size models walked the runway, including Iskra Lawrence, Alessandra Garcia, Sabina Karlsson, and Candice Huffine.

The clothes are also great: lots of sequins and shiny dresses to go along with all that representation. You can also already buy Siriano’s new Payless shoe collection, which has a super cute selection of heels and flats (and also this perfect purple sequined statement mule).