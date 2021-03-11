Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Is The Y2K Fashion Trend You Should Try, According to Your Zodiac Sign

The early 2000s were home to some truly iconic fashion moments. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore their head-to-toe denim outfits, Bjork wore her infamous swan dress to the Oscars red carpet the same year, and just about everyone wore low-rise everything for the entire decade. Just because early 2000s fashion was iconic doesn't mean all the trends can or should be repeated (like dresses worn over jeans—let's please keep those in the past). Some Y2K fashion trends, however, are making a serious comeback right now and they're about to be everywhere.

Just as millennials cling to '90s nostalgia, Gen Z has been steadily reviving the trends of the early 2000s. Everything from velour sweatsuits and tiny purses to low-rise jeans are returning—and we honestly wouldn't be surprised if people started trading in their iPhones for Razrs. With the same energy as Paris Hilton's "Queen Of The Universe!" slogan tee, the spirit of the early aughts is officially back and sassier than ever. To offer some guidance on how to get in on the trend, we asked astrologer Lisa Stardust for the Y2K fashion items that are best for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Keep scrolling to find out what Y2K fashion you should be wearing right now.

Aries

Juicy Couture sweatsuits were so popular in the early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan even wore one on the red carpet. Stardust says this is the perfect look for fiery and passionate Aries as they're known to be super sporty and athletic.

Juicy Couture Velour Full-Zip Hoodie $89 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Taurus

For someone who "likes the finer things in life," a little faux fur is ideal for a Taurus. Try rocking this fur-trimmed cardigan for a trendy statement piece that feels both casual and glam.

Carolilly Women's Button Down Faux Fur Trim Cardigan $39.99 SHOP IT Walmart

Gemini

Geminis are known for duality. To confidently show off your two sides, Stardust recommends a one-shoulder top.

Cutout One-Shoulder Top $12.60 SHOP IT Forever 21

Cancer

You don't have to go all out with pink velour and rhinestones to rock the Y2K aesthetic. "A simple slip dress will be a comfortable outfit for tender Cancer to relax in," Stardust says.

All For Love Blue Floral Jacquard Midi Slip Dress $65 SHOP IT Lulus

Leo

The drama of early 2000s fashion is perfect for over-the-top Leos. To play up your "theatrical sentiments," Stardust recommends rocking a coat with a faux fur collar for rockstar flair.

Tall Faux Fur Collar And Cuff Jacket $60 ( $120 save 50% ) SHOP IT boohoo

Virgo

Tiny purses aren't just a trend; they're a lifestyle. "Pragmatic Virgo doesn't like to carry extra baggage, emotionally and mentally, which is why a mini pocketbook is ideal for them," Stardust explains.

UO Croc Baguette Bag $39 SHOP IT Urban Outfitters

Libra

From slogan tees (like Britney Spears' iconic "DUMP HIM" top) to Von Dutch logo shirts, baby tees were another mainstay Y2K fashion piece. For artistic Libras, Stardust recommends finding a creative design to help you find balance in your look.

Women's Short Sleeve Color Block Patchwork Crop Top $16.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Scorpio

Sometimes, a killer accessory is the biggest power move of all. "Scorpios are the most domineering sign of the zodiac, so it's a no-brainer that they would like to wear a chain belt around their waist," says Stardust.

Circle Chain Belt $14 ( $19 save 26% ) SHOP IT Urban Outfitters

Sagittarius

Hip-huggers are typically low-rise jeans that are tight around the hips and thighs and flared at the bottom—and they're rather controversial. However, "Sagittarius rules the hips," Stardust says, so don't be afraid to try a pair of these on for size.

Mid Rise Ripped Flare Jeans $60 ( $80 save 25% ) SHOP IT Express

Capricorn

Sweater sets have to be one of our favorite trends. Stardust says this is the perfect look for you, Capricorn because you can maintain a more professional and conservative style while still looking cute and stylish.

Kendall & Kylie Fuzzy Cardigan $42.95 SHOP IT Pacsun

Aquarius

You're a free-spirited rebel at heart, and you need a bold look to match. Stardust recommends a pair of vegan leather pants to help play up your "unique vibe and energy."

Plus Size Faux Leather Leggings $10.79 ( $17.99 save 40% ) SHOP IT Forever 21

Pisces

As the dreamers of the zodiac, your style should reflect your creative and ethereal personality. Stardust says "a handkerchief halter top in a cool print is the ultimate look for mystical and spirited Pisces."

Lioness Salute Satin Halter Top $59 SHOP IT Urban Outfitters