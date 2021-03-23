Style Your Jean Jacket Like A Star With These 10 Celeb-Approved Outfit Ideas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're a capsule wardrobe enthusiast or an all-out maximalist, a jean jacket is a closet must-have. Both timeless and transitional, jean jackets are the perfect item to grab every time it's light-jacket-weather outside. You can throw them on top of an already casual jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit or use them to dress down a going-out look or a flowy dress. No matter your personal style, a jean jacket is a worthwhile addition to anyone's wardrobe.

However, sometimes wardrobe basics can be the hardest to style as there are so many possibilities. So, if you've ever asked yourself what to wear with a jean jacket, we narrowed down the options by rounding up some of our favorite denim jacket outfits—courtesy of some of our favorite celebs—to serve as inspiration. You can go minimal and classic like Meghan Markle, edgy and accessorized like Bella Hadid, sporty-chic like Lucy Hale, or try something new each day that's unique to you. Keep scrolling to find out how to style a jean jacket like a star.

1. Wear a jean jacket with a button-down and black jeans:

meghan markle jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang, Getty Images

Meghan Markle is an expert at classy casual looks, and her jean jacket outfit is the perfect example. From the classic white button-down to the black jeans and tote bag, every element of her outfit is made-up of capsule wardrobe staples, proving how much it pays off to invest in high-quality basics.

Shop Markle's exact Madewell jacket below.

madewell jean jacket The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash $118 SHOP IT Madewell

2. Wear a jean jacket with graphic pants:

jennifer lopez jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Alessio Botticelli, Getty Images

A jean jacket is as versatile as a pair of blue jeans, meaning you can pair it with any print or pattern. Pull some inspiration from Jennifer Lopez and pair your jean jacket with a pair of graphic pants—you'll be stylish and comfy.

Shop a distressed jean jacket like J. Lo's below.

jean jacket Plus Size Distressed Denim Jacket $39.99 SHOP IT Forever 21

3. Wear a jean jacket with a midi dress:

rachel bilson jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Rich Fury, Getty Images

Throwing on a jean jacket is the perfect way to make any dress look, well, a little less dressy. We love how effortlessly chic Rachel Bilson looks with her oversized jean jacket styled over a black midi dress with heeled clogs and a leather backpack. To take this look from day to night, all you have to do is swap the denim jacket for a blazer.

Shop an oversized jean jacket like Rachel Bilson's below.

4. Wear a jean jacket with a black turtleneck and high-waisted pants:

ashley graham jean jacket Image zoom Credit: James Devaney, Getty Images

Go sleek and simple as Ashley Graham did by pairing a jean jacket with all-black pieces. The boxy cut of her jacket provides a nice contrast to her slim-fitting cropped turtleneck and high-waisted leggings.

Shop a boxy jean jacket like Graham's below.

boxy jean jacket Levi's Cotton Oversized Utility Denim Trucker Jacket $44.99 ( $69.99 save 36% ) SHOP IT Amazon

5. Wear a jean jacket with bike shorts:

gigi hadid jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images

Hadid combined two of our favorite wardrobe staples with this jean jacket and bike shorts look. Her outfit is easily replicable with a pair of plain black bike shorts, a classic denim jacket, a white T-shirt, and some layered necklaces for simple but trendy accessorizing.

Shop a Levi's jean jacket like Hadid's below.

6. Wear a jean jacket over a workout set:

lucy hale jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max, Getty Images

Meeting up with a friend after a workout? Throw a jean jacket on top of your workout set like Lucy Hale did to quickly turn an athleisure look into a coffee-date-appropriate outfit.

Shop a cropped jean jacket like Hale's below.

cropped jean jacket Gap Dolman Denim Jacket $34.99 ( $89.95 save 61% ) SHOP IT Gap

7. Wear a jean jacket with matching jeans:

ciara double denim Image zoom Credit: Raymond Hall, Getty Images

Celebrities, influencers, and fashion girls everywhere have shown us that double denim is officially cool. Pairing your denim jacket with jeans in a matching tone is a quick and easy way to look casual yet put together. To evoke Ciara's cool-girl energy, you can also layer a flannel shirt underneath and throw on some Dr. Martens boots.

Shop a denim shacket like Ciara's below.

everlane denim shacket Everlane The Denim Chore Jacket $88 SHOP IT Everlane

Shop more jean jacket styles below:

1. Black jean jacket

bella hadid black jean jacket Image zoom Credit: Marc Piasecki, Getty Images

Bella Hadid has proves that the denim-on-denim look doesn't only work with blue jeans. Try pairing a black jean jacket with a matching black denim skirt and a striped shirt for a playful look like Hadid's or swap the skirt for black jeans for more of an edgy-casual style.

black jean jacket Forever 21 Distressed Denim Jacket in Black $34.99 SHOP IT Forever 21

2. White jean jacket

cara santana Image zoom Credit: Gotham/GC Images, Getty Images

White-on-white can be a little intimidating, but we're inspired to try it based on how crisp and clean Cara Santana's monochrome outfit looks. You can also use a white jean jacket to jazz up any basic T-shirt and blue jeans outfit, or you can go for a black-and-white look by pairing the jacket with black denim.

white jean jacket Banana Republic White Denim Jacket $39.99 ( $79.99 save 50% ) SHOP IT Banana Republic

3. Sherpa jean jacket

lucy hale jean jacket Image zoom Credit: BG026/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

Hale loves her jean jackets and she knows how to wear them well. In colder weather, take a styling tip from the Katy Keene actress and opt for a sherpa jean jacket along with a neutral-colored turtleneck, black jeans, and comfy sneakers.

sherpa jean jacket Gap Sherpa-Lined Medium Denim Jacket $44.97 ( $89.99 save 50% ) SHOP IT Gap