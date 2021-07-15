Tons of Designer Clutches are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack, and They're Perfect for Summer Weddings

No outfit is complete without a handbag—and this especially rings true when it comes to wedding guest looks. We're currently in the thick of wedding season, and the rush of putting together a fancy outfit still hasn't worn off. Post-pandemic, we're relishing in slipping into wedding guest dresses made for twirling the night away and strappy heels (that won't sink into the grass, of course). However, there's one finishing touch we're missing: the perfect wedding clutch. Thankfully though, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of options—but only as long as supplies last.