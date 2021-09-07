These Are the Best Fashion Moments From the Venice Film Festival
In a place like Venice, it only makes sense for Hollywood's finest to turn up in their most fashionable outfits. For the 2021 festival in Italy, stars like Zendaya, Dakota Johnson, Kristen Stewart, Kate Hudson, and more came to premiere their movies and show off their style all at the same time. Each day of the festival has given us more and more sartorial goodness to admire—and these stars have shown up in some of the most gorgeous gowns we've ever seen. Scroll through to see the best dressed stars from the Venice Film Festival and peep some of those hot fashion moments.
Anya Taylor-Joy
At the Last Night in Soho premiere, Anya Taylor-Joy gave us vintage Barbie vibes in this Dior Haute Couture look.
Dakota Johnson
For the premiere of The Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson wore a bejeweled, sheer Gucci gown.
Zendaya
For the Dune premiere, Zendaya wore this gorgeous custom leather Balmain gown and Bulgari jewels.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore Valentino for the premiere of her new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.
Kristen Stewart
As an ambassador for Chanel, Kristen Stewart wore a set from the fashion house for the world premiere of Spencer.
Kirsten Dunst
At the Power of the Dog premiere, Kirsten Dunst stunned in a beautiful black Armani Privé gown.
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow wore a beautiful purple Armani Privé gown to the premiere of Official Competition.
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz's colorblock Chanel Couture gown turned heads on the red carpet.
Anya Taylor-Joy
We love this bright and fun orange Dice Kayek dress that Anya Taylor-Joy wore.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart wore this very daring Chanel romper with shorter-than-short shorts.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld wore a gorgeous black Armani Privé gown to the premiere of Official Competition.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain's red strapless Atelier Versace gown wowed on the carpet for Scenes From a Marriage.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana wore a gorgeous red Dolce & Gabbana gown to the premiere of The Hand of God.
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz wore a gorgeous white gown with black heels at the premiere of Official Competition.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst was dressed to the nines in this patterned suit set.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren's sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown is almost an optical illusion—is it mint or is it silver? Maybe it's neither! Maybe it's both!
Zendaya
Zendaya wore a white Valentino dress with a pink accent under this oversize black blazer.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain's Zuhair Murad jumpsuit was pretty much flawless.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish wore a custom Christian Siriano gown for the Card Counter premiere.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy's floral Rodarte dress was so elegantly pretty.