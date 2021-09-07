These Are the Best Fashion Moments From the Venice Film Festival

In a place like Venice, it only makes sense for Hollywood's finest to turn up in their most fashionable outfits. For the 2021 festival in Italy, stars like Zendaya, Dakota Johnson, Kristen Stewart, Kate Hudson, and more came to premiere their movies and show off their style all at the same time. Each day of the festival has given us more and more sartorial goodness to admire—and these stars have shown up in some of the most gorgeous gowns we've ever seen. Scroll through to see the best dressed stars from the Venice Film Festival and peep some of those hot fashion moments.