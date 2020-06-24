10 Sweat-Wicking Clothing Items to Keep You Cool and Dry as Temperatures Rise

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There is no way around it: When the weather heats up, sweat starts dripping. Oftentimes, this sweltering season leaves us desperate to find clothing that not only keeps us cool but also keeps the sweat from pooling. After all, no one wants to be drenched in sweat by mid-afternoon. The problem is that we often only associate sweat-wicking clothing with activewear—you know, gym shorts, leggings, and workout tops. No shade to those tried-and-true items (we're thankful that they keep us dry during hot yoga and cycling sessions), but sometimes we'd like to look cute and be sweat-free outside of the gym.

That's why we took some of the guesswork out of summer clothes shopping and found these items that are made of sweat-wicking material but don't necessarily look like your typical gym clothes. From dresses to skorts to decidedly cute tops, each of these items contains sweat-wicking technology to banish moisture from the fabric and keep you dry. Bye-bye, pit stains.

Cute sweat-wicking clothing to shop now:

1. Best sweat-wicking dress:

sweat-wicking clothes dress Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress $110 SHOP IT Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices made waves when it launched this sporty yet girly exercise dress that can beat the heat at the gym, on the court, or just hanging out in the sun. It comes in nine colors, has a built-in bra and shorts, and is made with OV's signature LightSpeed fabric that's lightweight, sweat-wicking, and fast-drying.

2. Best sweat-wicking shorts:

Made with Old Navy's unique "Breathe On" jersey fabric and Go-Dry technology , these shorts are lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable, and comfy. Buy them in one of five colors or two cargo prints.

3. Best sweat-wicking skirt:

best sweat-wicking clothing clothes skirt lily pulitzer Lily Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Miesha Scallop Skort $108 SHOP IT Lily Pulitzer

Whether you're headed out for a round of golf or looking to bring a dose of sophistication to your socially-distanced outdoor hangout, wear this skirt and you'll stay not only cool and dry but sun-protected, too. The performance twill fabric is both moisture-wicking and made with UPF 50+ technology, so you can enjoy the day with ease. Oh, and it has pockets, too.

4. Best sweat-wicking t-shirt

Replace your traditional cotton T-shirts with these sweat-wicking options, and say goodbye to pit stains and visible back sweat for good. This bestseller from Amazon comes in 15 colors, and unlike some performance tees, it has no logo, so it can really be used as a wardrobe basic. The lightweight fabric and roomy fit make for added breathability while sweat-wicking fabric keeps moisture away.

5. Best sweat-wicking skort-dress

This multitasking dress is begging to be added to your summer wardrobe—so much so that it may just become a worthy staple. The lightweight, breathable fabric allows sweat to evaporate on the surface, plus it dries in a flash—even on the hottest, most humid days. It's also wrinkle-resistant, and the effortless silhouette is complemented with built-in shorts and UPF 50+ sun protection.

6. Best sweat-wicking pants

Made with Lululemon's buttery soft Nulu fabric, these lightweight pants were made for women on the move. In addition to its sweat-wicking capabilities that keep pesky butt sweat away, these relaxed pants contains Lycra (the fabric often used in gymnastic uniforms) for a form-fitting stretch that works with your body's natural movement. We love that it looks just as trendy with a pair of sneakers as it does with some strappy sandals. Buy it in one of five colors.

7. Best sweat-wicking beach coverup

amazon-sweat-wicking-dress.png Amazon Sweat-Wicking Bathing Suit Coverup $29.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Throw on this ultra-soft, lightweight, and breathable cover-up over your favorite bathing suit to stay cool, dry, and protected on your way to the beach or pool. UPF 50 fabric blocks harmful UV rays while also wicking away moisture and drying quickly.

8. Best sweat-wicking skort

outdoor-voices-skort.png Outdoor Voices The Exercise Skort $68 SHOP IT Outdoor Voices

Top this versatile, sporty skort with any T-shirt or tank for a warm-weather outfit that can take on sweat. It's quick-drying and moisture-wicking to draw sweat away from the body and through the fabric for all-day comfort and effortless sporty-chic style. Buy it in navy (pictured here), black, or dark green.

9. Best moisture-wicking bra

We love Girlfriend Collective for many reasons: it uses eco-friendly fabrics, has the cutest activewear, and has one of the best size offerings on the mainstream market (it offers sizes XXS-6XL). The brand's most popular bra—The Paloma—comes in 12 colors, offers full coverage, and is made with recycled plastic and spandex to make this moisture-wicking and stretchy item.

10. Best moisture-wicking underwear