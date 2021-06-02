The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign
After many cancelled and delayed weddings during the past year, it's official: Wedding season is back in action. With vaccinations readily available and people eager for reasons to celebrate, in-person wedding ceremonies and receptions are in full swing—and we couldn't be more excited. We're ready to bask in couples' love stories, indulge in fluffy wedding cakes, and best of all, dance the night away in summer wedding guest dresses.
Dressing to the nines still hasn't lost its magical effect after a year in baggy, cotton clothing. We're relishing in reasons to wear dresses, heels, and yes—even full makeup. Attending weddings gives us the chance to slip into fancy, fun, flirty summer wedding guest dresses, and we're not wasting these opportunities. From mini to midi, patterned to solid, and sheer to satin, the options are endless for summer wedding guest dresses that make you feel your best while celebrating your loved ones.
To help you narrow down the endless options for summer wedding guest dresses, we turned to astrologist Lisa Stardust for her expertise. Each zodiac sign is most confident in different styles, so Stardust laid out the best wedding guest dress for you, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
"A tea length summer wedding guest dress is perfect for active Aries to run around and dance in without worrying about getting it dirty," Stardust says. Plus, the full skirt, camouflaged rose pattern, and seamed cups add an intimate flare, which is fitting for watching friends or family say "I do."
Taurus
"Sheer fabric is perfect for Taurus's modern aesthetic and vibe," Stardust says. "It's edgy and romantic at the same time." This off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline dress embraces both elegance and a bit of sultriness. You'll turn heads when you sway around the dance floor in this maxi summer wedding guest dress.
Gemini
According to Stardust, "An off the shoulder dress is great for Gemini to wear, as it's a not fuss look that still makes a statement." Tell us you don't want to tear up the dance floor in this flowy, flirty summer wedding guest dress—we dare you.
Cancer
"A simple sweetheart neckline is great for Cancer, who likes classy looks that never go out of style," Stardust says. Sentimental Cancers love love, so a romantic frock like this is ideal for the crab. Subtle puff sleeves and a dainty pattern are the cherry on top of this midi summer wedding guest dress. Opt for solid navy or green if florals aren't your thing.
Leo
"A long, flowy dress is the ideal look for dramatic Leo to make their entrance known," Stardust explains. With a cowl neck and crisscrossed back, this maxi summer wedding guest dress combines trends with classic elegance. You'll sashay into your next wedding confidently in this romantic gown.
Virgo
According to Stardust, "Virgos like simple looks, which is why a trumpet dress will be their perfect wedding guest dress." We're drooling over this midi dress from Reformation that features tie straps, a ruffled neckline, and sheer trumpet skirt. It's effortless class and sass wrapped in one summer wedding guest dress. Try not to struggle choosing between six pretty patterns and five bold colors.
Libra
"Libras will opt for a classic sheath dress, as they'll let the ambiance of the wedding do all the talking," Stardust says. Everyone needs a staple sheath dress, and this rust orange option can easily be dressed up for summer weddings, but is also perfectly appropriate for a less-fancy night out on the town.
Scorpio
"As the most seductive sign of the zodiac, Scorpio opt for a mini summer wedding guest dress to show off some skin," Stardust says. This satin, strapless bodycon dress does exactly that: accentuates your curves and gives your legs a moment to shine. The dusty purple color is oh-so-lovely, and you won't have to worry about pit stains at a scorching outdoor wedding.
Saggittarius
Stardust says: "A mermaid wedding guest dress is perfect for Sag, as it'll hug all their curves and leave nothing to the imagination." Can you stay showstopper? The floral print on this maxi summer wedding guest dress is eye-catching enough, but add in the ruffled mermaid skirt and crisscross back and you've got a true winner.
Capricorn
"Capricorns like a classic silhouette," Stardust says. "So, an A-line dress is the divine fit for them to wear for a summer wedding guest dress." But despite their classic taste, Capricorns also like to stand out, which is exactly what this hot pink color and plunging neckline does. Can't you already see yourself twirling the night away in this playful getup?
Aquarius
"Aquariuses like to wear modern twists on old styles," Stardust explains. "A column wedding guest dress has a lot of vintage appeal for this water sign." Accessorize this midi dress with gold jewelry and strappy, square-toed heels for the ultimate cool girl look. If this earthy tangerine color doesn't suit your taste, pick between three other shades and two patterns for the perfect fit.
Pisces
"Pisces will opt for an ultra-romantic wedding guest dress with a full skirt, since they embrace fairy tale vibes," Stardust explains. It doesn't get more dreamy than this cascading maxi skirt and fitted bodice. Channel your inner princess in this lovely summer wedding guest dress.
Happy wedding season!