The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Dressing to the nines still hasn't lost its magical effect after a year in baggy, cotton clothing. We're relishing in reasons to wear dresses, heels, and yes—even full makeup. Attending weddings gives us the chance to slip into fancy, fun, flirty summer wedding guest dresses, and we're not wasting these opportunities. From mini to midi, patterned to solid, and sheer to satin, the options are endless for summer wedding guest dresses that make you feel your best while celebrating your loved ones.