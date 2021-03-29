7 Super-Cute Summer Outfit Ideas for Every Activity and Occasion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Out of all the seasons, summer dressing is certainly the most fun. Bright colors, fun prints, cool accessories, it's definitely the time of year you can go all out. Even effortless denim shorts, a white t-shirt, and Birkenstocks combo end up being super chic. What only adds to the enjoyment is the new slew of events this time of year brings, most involving the outdoors. Hopefully, as the world is slowly and safely opening back up, plans will be filling our calendars. Now is the time to get some summer outfit ideas for all the events you'll be attending and activities you'll be participating in.

There are those quintessential summer pieces; white jeans (with suitable undergarments), bikinis, maxi dresses, and shorts. However, when it comes to summer outings, you have to consider the surroundings, the weather, and possibly the crowd (especially as we try to ease out of the pandemic). Since it might have been over a year since you have headed out for one of these summer events, you might need some inspiration. Depending on if you are heading to the mountains, a friend's backyard, an outdoor bar for some drinks, or a fancy wedding, you want to dress appropriately—so here, we rounded up some of the outfits we're shopping for.

1. What to wear on a hike.

When you are off to trek on some trails, breathable and light clothing is important. Play up your outdoorsy side; shorts, a fun tank, and a fun bandana. Depending on how long you plan on being out in nature, you might need a big backpack, hiking boots, and of course, a hat to protect your face from the sun.

2. What to wear to a pool party.

One-piece, bikini, a matching set, or a mismatched look—there are no rules except for finding swimwear you feel comfortable and confident in. Don't be afraid to play up the glam with your cover-up with a maxi dress, some giant sunglasses, and a sunhat.

3. What to wear to happy hour drinks.

Catch the sunset while sipping on a glass of rose or cold beer. Even if you are still WFH, make plans to meet up with your co-workers or friends to decompress from your day. Switch out of your workwear or sweats, and slip-on something flirty like a skirt or romper.

4. What to wear to a backyard BBQ.

Since this tends to be a pretty low-key, chill affair, it's a great time to bring out your unique style. Gingham, preppy stripes, quirky prints, glam ensembles are all fitting. As long as you can eat a hot dog and play some cornhole in it, you can wear it. We do suggest sticking with flat sandals or low-top sneakers since grass does get tricky with heels.

5. What to wear to the beach.

While you can easily turn to your zodiac sign to figure out your look, it all about finding the right bathing suit and cover-up combo. We suggest going easy-breezy over fancy since the water and sand combo can get messy. A simple flowy, long dress or an oversized t-shirt will keep things simple and cool.

6. What to wear to a summer wedding.

Summer weddings, especially if outdoor in the sunlight, really calls for a bright and cheerful ensemble. As long as you don't overshadow the bride and follow the requested attire, you should use it as an excuse to get dressed up. Whether a jumpsuit or dress, celebrate love in style and go for a poppy print or color. Play up the accessories: a clutch, some elegant heels, and statement jewelry can help complete your look.

7. What to wear to an outdoor concert.

