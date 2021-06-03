Tons of Designer Brands Are Discounted at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—But Only Until Sunday

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is one of the department store's biggest events. From now until Sunday, June 6th, thousands of prime pieces are majorly marked down (we're talking up to 50% off), so you don't have to spend an arm and a leg on that Coach handbag you've been eyeing for months. But most savvy shoppers aren't waiting around to make their purchases, and with deals like these, items are running out fast. You better step on it if you don't want to regret watching your perfect pair of jeans sell out.